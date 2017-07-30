WWE Rumors & Spoilers: John Cena Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura ‘SmackDown Live’ Match Winner Odds Revealed

With John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura set to face off this Tuesday on SmackDown Live, there are possible WWE rumors and spoilers pointing to who will win. The winner gets to face current WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal at this year’s SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view. It’s a historic “dream match” which will take place for the first time in history as these two wrestling stars have never locked up in the squared circle. To show how big this match is, a sports book is actually offering betting odds on who will win Tuesday’s No. 1 contender match.

Fans are anxiously awaiting Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown to see Cena and Nakamura in the ring. As WWE Leaks reported on Saturday, the 5 Dimes online sports book has officially published odds for these two competitors heading into Tuesday’s matchup. It’s the first time a SmackDown Live match has been put on the books at 5 Dimes making this one interesting bout. As of the earliest reports on the odds, Cena was a favorite priced at -160 on the moneyline. “The King of Strong Style” was a small underdog at +120.

As this is a first-time encounter between WWE’s resident “Superman” and their newer Japanese wrestling sensation, there’s a lot of hype and expectations heading into the match. It could provide Nakamura a major showcase for his talent as he’s in the ring with one of the biggest fan favorites around. It gives Cena the chance to work with a brand new opponent, bringing together two worldwide stars in the ring. However, all of that build may end in disappointment as it seems way too soon for WWE to be having a match of this magnitude.

There have already been rumors that there may not be a clear winner in Tuesday’s match. The official SummerSlam poster making the rounds online has current champion Jinder Mahal, along with both John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura pictured on it. It could mainly be a way to feature the company’s top stars ahead of the pay-per-view. It could also indicate that there will be some sort of strange or questionable finish. “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin has had several matches with Shinsuke Nakamura, but it’s possible he interferes again after Nakamura defeated him on last week’s SmackDown Live episode.

Another possibility is that Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan are forced to make a decision about who won. There have been matches before that ended with both guys appearing to have their shoulders on the mat, or a superstar causes a double disqualification to prevent there being one winner. That leads the powers that be to decide both superstars are the top contenders.

With that said, who might emerge as the WWE World Champion once the dust has settled at SummerSlam 2017? There are also odds published for that very outcome. Jinder Mahal is actually considered an underdog in that category right now with a +120 price compared to -160 for the “field.” That gives John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Baron Corbin all the potential of becoming the new champion before the big pay-per-view has ended.

WWE fans, do you believe it will be John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, or both who are the top contenders after Tuesday’s SmackDown Live?

