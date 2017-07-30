‘Young And The Restless’ Casting Scoop: Greg Rikaart Back In ‘Y&R’

Young and the Restless fans are in for more excitement. As the story heats up with the upcoming romantic shake-ups and the Newman family clash heats up, there’s a new casting scoop to hit Young and the Restless. Based on the latest news, Greg Rikaart will reprise his role as Kevin.

Back in May, an official announcement for Rikaart’s departure was made. Various Young and the Restless spoilers for the exit storyline of his character have also been making rounds on the web. At that time, a lot of fans were unhappy with the news. Based on the latest information from soap opera insiders, it seems like CBS changed their mind about ousting the actor.

The latest Young and the Restless casting scoop from Soap Central reveals Rikaart will continue to play his role as Kevin for the next weeks. Kevin’s exit was tied up with Chloe’s disappearance. Chloe’s involvement in Adam Newman’s death has been revealed, and the woman is on the run. To start a new life, Chloe faked her death with Dr. Harris and Victor’s help.

In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Kevin made the decision to run away with Chloe and Bella. The couple left Genoa City to start anew. Kevin and Chloe are off to Oregon where they can live freely, at least for the moment. While the two were able to leave town, they are not entirely free from GC since Victor and Dr. Harris know Chloe is alive. The Mustache has always been a schemer, and he might involve Chloe and Kevin in one of his schemes soon.

Today on #YR, Kevin shares surprising news and Nikki prepares for her concert. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/TUxuSk2lps pic.twitter.com/fDVi51wWBt — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 11, 2017

While insiders reveal the news about Rikaart’s extended time with The Young and the Restless, there has been no official confirmation from the network. The scoop made no mention of how long Rikaart is going to stay in The Young and the Restless, either. Rikaart himself did not say anything about this rumor yet, even his social media accounts make no mention of his return to The Young and the Restless.

Prior to this news, there have been a lot of rumors hinting Adam Newman’s return to Genoa City. Rikaart’s reappearance might have something to do with Adam’s resurrection. If this insider information is true, it would definitely be good news for Kevin’s fans. While waiting for confirmation from the concerned parties, check out what’s happening in Young and the Restless in the teaser below.

TODAY: Billy discovers a secret that could change everything for Cane and Tessa opens up to Mariah. #YR pic.twitter.com/7YXLEG5x7V — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]