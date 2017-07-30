Trump’s Dinner At Trump International Hotel In Washington, D.C. – President’s Visit No. 57 To A Trump Property

President Donald Trump headed out to dinner on Saturday, July 29, and Trump’s destination wasn’t a surprise for folks who know the places Trump likes to frequent. In the midst of scandalous accusations from a former White House employee about Trump Model Management allegedly being an organization that brought young Russian girls into the U.S. based on fake credentials that increased their age, news is breaking about President Trump having dinner at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

As seen in the below tweet from CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller, President Trump was joined at dinner by Steve Mnuchin, the Secretary of the Treasury, and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. Another tweet below notes that Trump’s Saturday night visit to the Trump International Hotel counts as visit No. 57 to a Trump property since he became president.

Thus far, the Instagram geo-tagging location named “Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.” does not feature any impromptu photos of President Trump taken by passersby inside the hotel. Update: An Instagram user posted a video of “lord Trump” waving to the hollering and applauding crowd. However, Tara McKelvey, a White House reporter with the BBC News, posted the following photo of the crowd outside the Trump International Hotel. The latest photos on Twitter uploaded with the Trump international Hotel location also show no photos of President Trump inside the hotel from Saturday evening.

PresidentTrump has arrived at Trump International Hotel for dinner (I hear it's the only place in town) pic.twitter.com/Y3VfW5oFSQ — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) July 30, 2017

Tara also posted the below photo outside the Trump International Hotel, with the description that proclaims Trump has found his safe space at the hotel, even as reverberations about Trump’s speech to the Boy Scouts and his words to police officers – telling them they didn’t have to treat criminals so nice when arresting them – continue to buzz online, as seen in the below CNN video.

Boy Scouts and police chiefs may complain about him but the president has found a safe space to spend Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/3J8cpyUO30 — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) July 30, 2017

Pres Trump out to dinner at his DC hotel. @stevenmnuchin1 and @SecretaryRoss seen with him. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 29, 2017

Tara also reported that rooms at the Trump International Hotel in D.C., start at $500 per night.

Here at Trump International Hotel, rooms

start at 500 USD a night (I've heard that Gary Cohn lives here). pic.twitter.com/sCjWnUnlVs — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) July 30, 2017

Reactions to President Trump making visit No. 57 to a Trump property are wide and varied on social media. Whereas some people don’t see a problem with President Trump visiting his own property, others are writing that the visits and attention to Trump properties are a conflict of interest as business profits mix with political matters.

Per pool, Trump's motorcade has pulled up to Trump International Hotel at 7:49PM. This is his 57th day at a Trump property as president. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 30, 2017

As seen in the top photo above, President Donald Trump waved as he left the Trump International Hotel in the wake of having dinner there on Saturday, March 25, in Washington.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]