J.Lo Has A Ripped Bodybuilding Doppelganger Who Wants To Meet: Jay From Houston Is Fooling Instagram [Photos]

J.Lo is arguably the most recognizable celebrity in the world, but one woman’s Instagram pictures are throwing many for a loop. Not only does Jennifer Lopez have a doppelganger, but the lookalike model is also desperate to meet her idol.

J.Lo is known as Jenny from the Block, but her doppelganger is called Jay. Depending on the light, Jennifer’s twin is the spitting image of the singer-turned-actress. Just think of Lopez with an insane six-pack and a ripped physique.

Janice Garay is the woman at the center of a “is this really J.Lo?” controversy, who is driving the internet crazy. The 28-year-old hails from Houston and is on a mission to meet Jennifer Lopez in the flesh, according to Yahoo Beauty.

Just one glance at Garay’s pictures will have you doing a double take as you try to process whether J.Lo is putting in extra work at LA Fitness or Gold’s Gym. As of this writing, Janice has amassed 127,000 followers on the social media site.

And like a boss, she’s only following a handful — 95 to be exact. Yes, she’s following J.Lo — no surprises there. Based on many comments from fans, followers, and haters, Lopez’s doppelganger has many people confused.

“I swear I thought it was J.Lo when I saw your pic,” one person commented. “I literally thought that was just two pics of J.Lo,” another person wrote in the comments.

Garay says she has admired J.Lo for a long time and aspires to be like her. In one post, she appears in a side-by-side image of her during a workout next to another picture of the real Jennifer Lopez and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Based on her Instagram profile, Garay is a competitive bodybuilder (MuscleTech) and model that is available for bookings. Surprisingly, Janice is a newbie to the sport; she has only been pumping iron for three years. Imagine that?

“I saw instant results and got addicted. I feel it’s where I’m supposed to be,” Garay explains. Here she is (at the far left) in a muscle contest where she reportedly made it to the top 3 in the competition.

J.Lo’s doppelganger is modest in spite of all the attention she’s getting. She acknowledges resembling Jennifer Lopez “at some angles.” Nonetheless, she is “flattered because [J.Lo] is my idol, someone I’ve looked up to since I was a little girl.”

So, is Janice Garay J.Lo’s legitimate doppelganger or have you seen others who would give the Instagram star a run for her money?

