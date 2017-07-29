Scaramucci Divorce Rumor: Anthony Traveled With Trump As Wife Gave Birth, Texted ‘I’ll Pray For Our Son’

Rumors are circulating about Anthony Scaramucci’s divorce, with a new report claiming that Donald Trump’s new director of communications chose to be with the president this week instead of his wife as she gave birth to their child — and he didn’t visit the newborn for four days after that.

Just after his controversial debut as Trump’s new media man, Anthony Scaramucci’s private life became very public with reports that wife Deidre Ball had filed for divorce. Initial reports indicated that she was fed up with his political ambitions and despised Donald Trump, but new details are emerging that paint Anthony in an even worse light.

The New York Post, the outlet the broke the story about Scaramucci’s divorce on Friday, reported on Saturday that Ball gave birth to the couple’s son earlier in the week. While she was giving birth, Anthony chose to travel to West Virginia with Donald Trump as he gave a speech to the Boy Scouts Jamboree.

Instead of visiting after the event was over, Anthony Scaramucci reportedly sent a terse message to his wife.

“When James was born, he sent her a text saying, ‘Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child,'” a source close to the couple told the New York Post.

It would take a full four days before Scaramucci visited his son, the report noted.

Anthony Scaramucci has been embroiled in controversy since almost his first moments taking the job. Shortly after being hired, he went on a foul-mouthed rant to a reporter in which he accused White House chief of staff Reince Priebus of leaking information to the press, the USA Today noted. Priebus would be fired days later.

Though word of the divorce leaked this week, an associated told the New York Post that the couple had been separated for five or six months. A source also told the outlet that Scaramucci decided to keep on his freewheeling life after his wife got pregnant, and often belittled her.

“She’s mad. They aren’t really speaking right now,” the source said of Deidre.”The [pain] runs deep. [Anthony] tells her she’s not that smart, that he’s out of her league.”

Though the rumors have been flying about Anthony Scaramucci’s divorce, neither party is fueling the rumors themselves. Anthony Scaramucci tweeted a message on Friday asking for privacy, and Deidre Ball said through her attorney that she did not want to turn the divorce proceedings “into a circus.”

