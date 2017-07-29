A Fresh Look for The Indiana Pacers

On Friday, The Indiana Pacers unveiled their new uniforms, updated logo, and the fresh new look of their home court. With the switch to Nike, they are receiving an update that is 12 years in the making, yes its’ been that long. Along with the fresh new look of the uniforms and the court, the Pacers roster got some freshening up of its’ own.

At the unveiling, the Pacers showed two of the four new jersey options for the season, there are two away jerseys and two home jerseys. There are two base colors, white and navy blue. The white home jerseys are known as the “Association” jerseys and the navy blue away versions are known as “Icon” jerseys.

The words on the jersey, Indiana Pacers, are written around the jersey number on the front. They are stylized down the sides of the jerseys and the shorts. Resulting in a clean and simple design.

Along with the new Nike jerseys, they decided to give their logo and outdated court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse uplifts too.

“The Pacers also displayed their new logo that features an outline of the state of Indiana as well as a brand new platform, “We Grow Basketball Here.”

The state outline is, also, stylized to represent sunshine over Indiana farmland. The court got a great upgrade in color with navy blue lanes and new logos next to each one.

The court. It's where players grow. It's where our values grow. And, ultimately, it's where the game grows. #WeGrowBasketballHere pic.twitter.com/MpTjaVV4Lj — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 28, 2017

Along with the fresh new look of the team, they also made some additions to their roster that will hopefully translate into wins. This new look by Nike can ignite a fresh pride and new passion into the players and fans of a team. The Indiana Pacers did make some roster moves this offseason, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the Pacers.

There were multiple roster moves made by the Pacers so far this summer. One of the biggest moves of the offseason was the trade of Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domatas Sabonis. Many believe that the Pacers did not receive the best deal they could of for a talent like Paul George. Nonetheless, they received two new players that could spark life into Pacer basketball.

The Pacers also drafted T.J. Leaf in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. The Pacers chose Leaf, a power forward, number 18 out of UCLA. He was a highly ranked one and done freshman who carries high hopes into the NBA.

The other loss the Pacers are reeling from is the loss of Gordon Hayward. He left in free agency onto the bench of the Boston Celtics. It was reported that Hayward couldn’t handle being the centerpiece guy of a team.

Aside from the new jerseys and the players they lost, can the Pacers find a way to do better than being swept in the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs?

[Feature Image by Christian Petersen/ Getty Images]