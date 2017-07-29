Family Dog Attacks 4-Year-Old Texas Boy, Mauls Him To Death

In a tragic incident, a 4-year-old boy from El Paso, Texas, was mauled to death by his family dog. According to Yahoo News, the incident happened on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m., local time. Initial reports say that the boy, later identified as Jacob Brooks, was playing with the dog in his backyard when it attacked him. The family also owned several other dogs, and many of them were near the child when the attack happened. The incident happened in the Del Valle neighborhood in El Paso. While the actual circumstances that led to the attack remain unclear at this time, an initial investigation has revealed that Jacobs was left alone in the company of the dogs by his mother inside an enclosed trampoline.

While no charges have been filed in the case, Jacob’s mother was taken to the hospital on protective medical hold. At this time, the breed of the dog believed to have been involved in the attack has not been revealed. Investigators are also trying to piece together all the evidence that they have managed to gather from the scene of the incident. They have also talked to neighbors who revealed that Jacobs was often seen playing with the dogs. They also revealed that the family owned around 10 dogs. These included aggressive breeds like pit bulls and German Shepherds.

According to Sebastian Hernandez, a neighbor who witnessed the attack, he was eating in his kitchen when he heard a commotion and saw the attack. He and his 13-year-old brother tried to jump the fence and stop the dog. However, they were unable to get near to Jacobs since the dog also tried to attack him.

“Those dogs were really crazy, they were always biting on each other,” Hernandez said.

The El Paso Police Department in an official press release described what happened on the day of the incident:

“Crimes Against Persons detectives are continuing the investigation of the death of a four-year-old boy that was mauled by the family’s dogs. Mission Valley Patrol officers responded to the call of an unknown problem at a residence in the 9100 block of Morelia. The officers along with firefighters arrived and discovered the body of a four- year old boy in the backyard of the residence. The child had been left by his mother in an enclosed trampoline in the backyard where there were four dogs. Animal Services took custody of the dogs. The child’s mother was placed into protective custody and turned over to medical professionals at a medical facility. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.”

All the dogs owned by the family remain in the custody of Animal Services as of this writing.

