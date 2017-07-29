‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Joey Tries To Save Kayla And Victor Makes A Confession

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) will still be going through a nightmare. Also, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will make a surprising confession. Does this have anything to do with Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) death?

According to She Knows, during the week of August 7, Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) will try to save his mother. Fans know that this week, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will completely lose control and threaten Kayla with a knife. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the actor talked about what is going through Tripp’s mind.

“Tripp is tired. He’s just a scared kid. The people that he has found comfort with, Jade and Angelo, have basically told him to [hurt Kayla]. He doesn’t know what to do, so he makes an impulsive move.”

Until episodes for this week air, it’s difficult to predict what will happen. Fans assumed that Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) would save his “sweetness.” However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for August 7 reveal that Joey will try to rescue Kayla. Could he finally confess to everyone that he is the one that killed Ava, not Steve or Kayla?

The website also reported that during the week of August 7, Victor Kiriakis will make a confession after being interrogated by Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Some fans are wondering if this has something to with the murder of Deimos on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) plans on turning himself in, which will free Sonny (Freddie Smith).

Last week, Victor pondered whether to confess to the villain’s death, but Brady and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) convinced him not to do it. If Victor didn’t kill Deimos, did he have something to do with it? Could he explain the reason why evidence shows Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) is involved, despite being locked up in a Greek prison?

Other DOOL spoilers for the week of August 7 tease that the fake Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will break up with John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Chad and Abigail’s (Marci Miller) reunion will take a surprising turn. Also, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) is smuggled out of prison and will focus on stealing Victor from Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) as payback.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? What do you think will happen with Kayla, Tripp, Joey, and Victor?

