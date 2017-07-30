Jill Duggar Dillard’s recent Instagram activity is a stark contrast to the time from before the birth of her second child. She recently responded to news of a medical emergency in the family but has kept fans in the dark about her health.

The second Duggar daughter posted a popular Bible verse to her Instagram and engaged her followers in a discussion. While many encouraged her to continue talking scripture on regular basis, some fans wondered about her health. The Duggars and Dillards have not shared details of Jill Duggar’s labor or subsequent c-section and have chosen not to speak about her health after the birth of Samuel Scott Dillard earlier this month. In the only image the Dillard family shared a week after the birth, fans can get a glimpse of a tired-looking Jill but cannot glean much else. The Biblical verses being shared by her these days also add to the anxiety.

A few days ago, she shared another verse that had fans convinced that both Jill and Samuel were unwell. Those fears were partially allayed the next day when the Counting On star posted a cute image of her son. While she has remained mum about her health, Jill incidentally responded to her sister-in-law Deana Dillard when the latter spoke about her medical emergency.

Deana’s post saw Jill respond, revealing that her health issues was stressful on the Dillard clan. Jill said she and her husband have been praying for her SIL.

“Awe! We’ve been praying for you! Hope you’re back to normal very quickly!”

Deana Dillard is married to Derick’s brother Daniel Dillard. The couple went on a trek with Derick and a heavily pregnant Jill last month. The two couples have also been seen at family occasions. Deana’s condition seems to have taken a turn for the worse after she consumed a bowl of fruit her husband prepared earlier this month.

We had a great time celebrating at Baby Samuel's sprinkle. I can't wait until he gets here! I had to be sure that he knew to wait for Uncle @justdand and Aunt Deena to come and welcome him. ???? #beinganauntierocks #dananddeena #babybump A post shared by Deena Dillard (@deena.dillard) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Jill Duggar gave birth through c-section for the second time in July. Before she gave birth to Samuel Scott, fans had expressed concern as Jill was preparing to give birth at home, notwithstanding the increased risk of complications due to a previous c-section. Duggar births are usually featured on the family’s show but it remains to be seen if the arrival of Samuel Dillard will be shown on the next season of Counting On.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]