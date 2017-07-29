Farrah Abraham’s Mother, Debra Danielsen, Changes Wedding Location, Hints At Appearance On ‘Bridezillas’

Farrah Abraham and her mother, Debra Danielsen, may have an incredibly fractured relationship, but that hasn’t stopped Deb from getting married to the man of her dreams, Dr. David Merz. Merz and Farrah haven’t been getting along so well to the point that Farrah would not even appear with him on stage at the Teen Mom OG reunion special last month. But the star’s mother is still moving along with her wedding plans despite the fact that her daughter and husband-to-be are not the biggest fans of one another.

Debra Danielsen and her husband-to-be were slated to get married at a destination wedding in Bora Bora, which Farrah Abraham told media outlets she would not be attending and would rather be celebrating “from afar.” However, Debra took to YouTube to tell her family, friends, and fans that they were no longer getting married on the tropical island because something “prevented it.” Instead, the pair is tying the knot at the Omaha Zoo near their hometown of Council Bluffs, Iowa. They made the announcement in the shark tunnel at the zoo and both were all smiles for the event.

It is unclear if Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, 8, will be in attendance.

The pair said they would be getting married “right here,” on November 5, which doesn’t necessarily clarify if they will be tying the knot in the Shark Tunnel or simply somewhere in the zoo where weddings and other parties are held. But it’s definitely a creative venue for a walk down the aisle.

Starcasm speculates that the reason Debra Danielsen will not be able to get married in Bora Bora is that she will be appearing on WeTV’s Bridezilla. She and her family have already worked with the network before with Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition and she announced that she put in an application for a bridal show with WeTV. Coincidentally, the network is also casting a new season of Bridezillas.

It will be interesting to see whether the famous grandmother gets to make another reality TV appearance on the show and whether or not this is why she can’t make it to Bora Bora.

