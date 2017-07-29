Bella Hadid Spotted Holdings Hands With DJ Daniel Chetrit: Hot New Couple Alert?

It looks like Bella Hadid may have found love again. She has been spotted holding hands with DJ Daniel Cheterit and it looks like things could be heating up between these two. Hollywood Life shared about what is going on with these two and how it looks like they are a new item. On July 28, these two were spotted together and it looked like more than a friendly outing.

Bella Hadid looks like she is moving on and getting over The Weeknd. He has obviously moved on with Selena Gomez, so it is great to see Bella doing the same thing. Bella has been single for the past eight months and it looks like she is finally ready to date again.

Bella and DJ Daniel Cheterit were seen out and she had her hand wrapped around his shoulder. He reached up to her and held her hand on his heart. It is pretty obvious that these two are more than just friends. So far, Bella Hadid isn’t saying a word about what is going on with the new man in her life, though.

They were seen joining friends for dinner at Cipriani’s in Soho. He is actually already friends with Bella’s friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. This could be how they connected or at least will make their relationship a lot easier on them all. Bella has been spotted with Daniel before as well, but this was the first time that they really looked like more than friends.

Earlier this week, Bella and Daniel were seen in New York City together. They were also seen together back in May, but there were a lot of friends around as well and not just them. The fans just really want to hear Bella admit that she has found love, but she just doesn’t seem ready to do that yet. When she first split from The Weeknd a lot of people thought that they would end up back together, but that is obviously not the case.

London Town ???? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

What do you think of Bella Hadid and DJ Daniel Cheterit together? Do you feel like they are a great couple? Sound off in the comments section below.

????✨????lost film by my❤️ @renellaice A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

[Featured Image by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images]