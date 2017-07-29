George Clooney Reportedly Feels Taken Advantage Of By HollywoodLife With Alleged False Exclusive Statements

George and Amal Clooney were recently furious over a reporter from Voici magazine climbing their fence and taking unauthorized photos of their new twins. The photos were then distributed in the magazine, and George Clooney expressed that he felt extremely taken advantage of over the situation. He has promised to prosecute the photographer and the magazine to the full extent of the law in order to protect himself and his children.

But that is the only reason George Clooney is upset. According to the website GossipCon, George Clooney is also not happy with the popular website HollywoodLife, whom he and his camp claim is exploiting the situation for their own gain. According to representatives of George Clooney, neither he or anyone close to him has never made an exclusive statement on his behalf to the magazine, however, they are reporting an exclusive report with an “inside source.”

GossipCon stated that this is completely fabricated and that it was done in order to garner more readers for an incredibly popular story. GossipConalleges that the website has posted fake exclusive in the past about George Clooney specifically, including his alleged Father’s Day plans and a story that he planned to retire from acting, which is not the case.

❤ A post shared by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

HollywoodLife has not responded to the allegations that they have fabricated a story about George Clooney. The website, however, has run three stories that they claim to be exclusives about the situation with George Clooney and his privacy being infringed upon.

According to HollywoodLife, Amal Clooney has had to calm him down when he was “irate” over the photographs being taken. The site also reported that Amal Clooney finds her husband incredibly sexy when he is in Papa Bear protective mode, and that this whole situation has upped his sex appeal to her.

GossipCon, however, maintains that whatever quotes given to the news outlet are simply fabricated in order to garner more readership and take further advantage of the situation. The website also says that it is well-known that George is angry over the exposure of his twins, so there is very little in the way of insight the website could provide.

???? A post shared by Amal Clooney (@amalclooney) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

[Featured Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]