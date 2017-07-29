‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Shocks Sally, Caroline Struggles To Stop Bill’s Evil Plan

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that tense moments are on the way for Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) on Monday, July 31. Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) blasts her uncle, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), for lying to Thomas. It looks like a great episode ahead on Bold and the Beautiful.

Caroline will try to put her foot down with Bill, but as Bold and the Beautiful fans know, she should just save her breath because her uncle believes he is helping her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Caroline will tell Bill that it is wrong to lie to Thomas. She will point out that this isn’t a small fib either — what he said was a complete lie.

Caroline points out that, at some point, Thomas will figure out that she isn’t sick and could run back to Sally. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill believes that Thomas would fall madly in love with her and forgive her for lying to him. However, Caroline is not so sure and considers telling Thomas it was all a big lie.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Bill will say that Thomas needs to be a father to his son. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill thinks that lying is okay as long as it gets the results they want in the end.

While you’re RT-ing, please do it again to wish @linseygodfrey a VERY Happy Birthday, too! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/JKrMaNZ4VN — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) July 25, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will say that he has a plan worked out in case Thomas discovers the lie. He tells Caroline not to worry about the details — he will have a chat with Thomas about stepping up to the plate to help Caroline in this “difficult time.”

Thomas will shock Sally when he tells her about Caroline’s medical status. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally will ask him if it changes his feelings for her.

Thomas admits that he wants to be there for Caroline and give Douglas happy memories of them as a family. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Thomas will ask Sally to be patient as he sticks by Caroline’s side during her final days.

Will Thomas find out that Caroline is not dying? How will Sally take the news that Thomas wants to spend time with Caroline?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]