Inside The Moment Mindy Kaling Revealed To Oprah She Is Five Months Pregnant

Mindy Kaling has now opened up about her pregnancy to the public and the media, revealing that she is five months along. The Mindy Project actress has kept mum about the details relating to her pregnancy and who the father of her child might be. According to insiders, the comedienne is not telling anyone, even close family and friends, who the father of the child is.

She has stated previously that she wouldn’t be cavalier about who she would choose to have a child with, which makes many people wonder if it is someone she is close to or secretly seeing.

Mindy Kaling will be starring in the upcoming film, A Wrinkle in Time with stars Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. The three of them play women with magical powers who help the main characters navigate the alternate dimensions they must go through in order to find their missing father.

According to Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling told her cast members at the Disney D23 Expo where the trailer dropped for the film that she was five months along. Oprah says that Mindy was totally blasé about it, but still really excited, casually telling her cast mates, “Oh I didn’t think you knew, but I’m five months pregnant!”

Oprah says the cast was all smiles when they found out and were happily congratulating Mindy on her new addition.

Mindy Kaling has stated that she has been wanting to be a mother for a long time and that learning that she was pregnant with her first child was a “happy surprise.” And although there may be no confirmation of the father’s identity for quite some time, Mindy Kaling seems to be in a really good place about the whole thing. It is uncertain whether she will be raising the child on her own or if the mystery man will be helping her.

Being pregnant has certainly not stopped Mindy Kaling from her regular duties, however, as the star is still filming the final season of The Mindy Project. It is uncertain whether her pregnancy will be written into the script or if her belly will be hidden.

