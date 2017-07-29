‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Opens Up About Breastfeeding Troubles With Baby Jackson

Being a new mom can be one of the most wonderful experiences in the world–but it can also present many unexpected challenges. Just ask Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff, who gave birth to her first baby, Jackson Kyle, on May 12.

On Saturday, July 29, Tori posted a personal message on Instagram that many mothers will be able to relate to. Apparently, Tori has had much more difficulty breastfeeding Jackson–who is affectionately called Baby J by Tori and her husband Zach Roloff–than she ever anticipated she would.

“Hands down the hardest thing about being a mom has been breastfeeding,” Tori wrote.

“It was something I did not expect. I just figured it would come naturally because it’s what nature intended-I was so wrong. Jackson and I got so frustrated with one another in the beginning and it took every ounce of me to not quit. I realized however I was being selfish. It was an inconvenience and took FOREVER but I was blessed enough to be able to [breastfeed].”

Tori — who included a picture of herself breastfeeding Baby J — went on to explain that she knew she was lucky to be able to breastfeed and said that she feels “for those mamas” who cannot. She also confessed that she “HATE[S] the stigma of breastfeeding” because it makes her needlessly feel awkward in public.

“Why should I? I’m providing for my child.”

Tori ends her post by saying that she is proud of the “long way” she and Baby Jackson have come in their breastfeeding journey, but confesses that she still sometimes feels “overwhelmed.”

“We as women just do the best we can and that’s all anyone can ask. You do you mamas. Don’t let anyone make you feel insignificant or like you’re not doing your best. Breastfeeding is ridiculously hard and it doesn’t always work out. Our kids are going to be just fine.”

Little People, Big World fans really seemed to appreciate Tori’s message.

“This post is awesome,” wrote one woman. “It was way harder than I thought it would be too. So glad you are talking about it because it’s something that needs to be discussed now. Keep it up momma!”

“You. Are. Exactly. Right!! Breastfeeding was much harder than it was made out to be. But so glad I did!!!” wrote another.

Happy 4th of July! ????????❤️???? #babyJ A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, many mothers are aware that breastfeeding is important for their baby’s health, but many women are unaware of how to do it properly or of any of the potential problems that could arise during the process. Skills such as how to hold and position a baby, how to get the baby to latch onto the nipple and other techniques often need to be taught so that new mothers have the best chance of successfully breastfeeding.

There have also been countless media stories–such as this one from the Telegraph–that address the shame many mothers still experience while trying to breastfeed their babies in public, or even while doing something as seemingly innocuous as posting breastfeeding pictures on Facebook.

What do you think about Tori Roloff’s post on breastfeeding? Let us know in the comments below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Facebook]