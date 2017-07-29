WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Called Out By Huge Challenger For WWE ‘WrestleMania’ Main Event Match?

One of WWE’s “biggest” superstars right now may have called out Roman Reigns for a future WrestleMania main event match. Reigns is scheduled to take part in the upcoming Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam 2017 which features three large opponents as it is. With Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar all fighting over Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship, fans have continued to wonder who will emerge with the belt. Not only that, but there are constant WWE rumors over who Reigns might face at WrestleMania. It seems one superstar has put his name out there, beyond John Cena, who exchanged comments with Reigns on Twitter.

That superstar just so happens to be “seven feet tall” and you can’t teach that. In a recent interview at Sport Bible, the man in question, Big Cass, spoke about his current career and future. Amongst his comments were Cass indicating that he felt the split from Enzo Amore was a good thing and that it may have even been better it happened “sooner.” Cass mentions that sometimes it gets to a point where “they are holding you back,” with regards to his tag team gimmick involving Enzo. The split-up that happened weeks ago came as the big segment on Raw in which Cass revealed he’d been behind several backstage attacks against his former tag partner.

From there, Cass continued to destroy Enzo as his singles heel push began. Another large athlete, The Big Show, has now become a part of the feud with a match impending. Cass mentioned he’s never really worked with someone of Show’s size before, as Big Show is seven feet tall like him. However, the newest heel on Raw says he’s “up for the challenge.” Most likely, this will be part of Vince McMahon and the WWE team trying to put over Cass as another top heel beyond just Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman.

According to WrestleZone, Big Cass also gave an interesting response when asked about his WrestleMania goal.

“Roman Reigns has main evented three Wrestlemanias in a row and I’d really like to main event Wrestlemania with Roman Reigns. That’s the match I really want right now. Love him, hate him whatever you think of him it doesn’t matter, he’s main evented three straight Wrestlemanias and that’s almost unprecedented.”

Cass probably won’t be getting his dream match next year in New Orleans, though. Over the past weeks and months, the WWE rumors have mostly been swirling around Roman Reigns getting a one-on-one match at Mania against “The Beast” Brock Lesnar. There’s been talk that Lesnar will be leaving WWE after next year’s Mania too, making it all the more epic in nature. Rumors have pointed to Roman Reigns capturing the WWE Universal Championship at next year’s event, although it could happen as soon as SummerSlam. That could give Cass a shot at the babyface that WWE is desperately trying to make their top star with the fans. It’s also possible that WWE is building up Cass as a new opponent for Reigns to simply destroy in the near future.

There have also been the seeds planted for a future encounter in the ring involving John Cena and Roman Reigns. That would make for a battle of two of WWE’s most-pushed or biggest stars for the company. Cass will probably be waiting in line behind at least Brock Lesnar and John Cena before he gets that WrestleMania bout. A Big Cass vs. Roman Reigns main event match on the “grandest stage of them all” probably won’t lead to massive views for a Mania pay-per-view, at least not right now.

As far as Cass main eventing any WWE pay-per-view, it’s tough to speculate, but Vince McMahon is known to prefer superstars with the “big look.” Big Show is reportedly retiring as of next February, and his fellow seven-footer could be one of the heirs to the throne of “top big men” in WWE. Braun Strowman is the other. Cass still has a bit of a journey ahead, as he’ll need to take down Show and continue to advance on his heel singles path while impressing the powers that be. As of right now, Cass definitely seems like he’ll need continued improvement to get a future WrestleMania main event match with Roman Reigns, but it could always happen if things line up just right.

WWE fans, do you believe a Big Cass vs. Roman Reigns match could ever headline WrestleMania in the future?

[Featured Image by WWE]