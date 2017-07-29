Former The Blaze commentator Tomi Lahren said that after voting against the skinny repeal of Obamacare, John McCain better look out. Lahren says that revenge will be swift and cold against McCain, a lifelong member of the GOP who also served the United States in the Navy. Lahren was on her way to be interviewed by Chelsea Handler for Politicon. Lahren accused the Republican senator from Arizona, who is currently battling a brain tumor of “Senate floor whoring.”

This is not the first time that Trump supporters have at least threatened those on the other side of the aisle. Anthony Senecal, Donald Trump’s former butler threatened then-President Barack Obama. Senecal’s comments on Facebook were threatening enough to get the attention of the Secret Service, and they reportedly paid him a visit.

“I think they wanted to make sure I wasn’t going to go in there with a rifle. I told them it was too far to drive. I lived in Washington and hated it. I’m glad I got the hell out of there.”

Senecal went on to say that President Obama should be hung for treason and added the image of a Confederate flag onto his page. Senecal was Trump’s butler, the in-house historian at Mar-a-Lago, and the mayor of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Great Sunday afternoon w/ @meghanmccain! A post shared by John McCain (@senjohnmccain) on May 21, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

At LAX, Tomi Lahren said that John McCain voting against Trump is what happens when politicians are “out of touch” with their constituents. She said that the majority of voters made it clear in 2010 that they wanted to get rid of Obamacare, even though the act was passed in 2010.

“McCain was once a great politician.”

But others are saying that revenge is becoming the pervasive policy of the Trump administration. John McCain was seen by some as dealing Donald Trump some cold revenge for disrespecting his service to the country during his run for president. Trump said that despite being captured by the Vietnamese, McCain was not a war hero.

“He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

John McCain could have skipped the vote, and everyone would have understood considering his recent diagnosis, but the man some call “the Maverick” obviously came with a purpose. McCain dramatically voted no along with forty-eight Democrats and two other Republicans. Afterward, Trump lashed out on Twitter.

“3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!”

Wonderful salute for our men & women of @usnavy at @nationals park tonight – go @dbacks! A post shared by John McCain (@senjohnmccain) on May 3, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

But it’s true that Trump supporters are coming for McCain saying hateful things on Twitter about Senator John McCain and his fight against brain cancer. In response to an article about McCain’s decision to try chemotherapy and radiation, one person said: “please die soon.” Another suggested in a battle against brain cancer, McCain will lose.

But now there is talk of an investigation by White House official into John McCain accusing him of leaking intelligence information. They want the Justice Department to prosecute McCain. An administration official said that despite his brain tumor diagnosis, an investigation should be launched.

“Justice is supposed to be blind. We know he was a major leak and he should be prosecuted if evidence is found which we clearly believe is there. We’ve seen much of it. No special consideration should be given to anyone who leaks classified information. There were far too many special exceptions like that during the Obama administration.”

The same administration official says this is not payback for McCain’s vote against the Trump repeal.

Do you think there will be backlash by Trump supporters towards John McCain? Do you think John McCain will be investigated by the White House?

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]