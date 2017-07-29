Is Phaedra Parks Filming For ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10?

Phaedra Parks’ future with the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise remains uncertain. Soon after she admitted to spreading the “date rape” rumor about Kandi Burruss during the Season 9 reunion, several outlets reported that she had been fired. Weeks later, All About The Tea reported that Parks would return to film one apology scene with Porsha Williams so that she could wrap up her storyline. Bravo has yet to give an official word on whether or not Phaedra has actually been axed, leaving room for the public to speculate.

Even so, Phaedra Parks’ latest Instagram post might give a little insight into her current affiliation with RHOA, which is currently filming, per Bravo’s blog. On Friday, the mom-of-two posted a photo of herself at the beach. She captioned the photo “just beaching” and hashtagged it “girl’s trip.” While it’s possible that Phaedra Parks could be on vacation, posts from some of the RHOA cast members suggest that she could possibly be filming with them.

Porsha Williams also posted a photo with her RHOA cast member, Sheree Whitfield, to her Instagram account on Friday. And while she didn’t tag her location, she did add a “girls trip” hashtag to the photo just like Phaedra did. Nene Leakes, who’s been confirmed as a cast member for Season 10, posted that she was leaving her husband for a long weekend on Friday morning. That same day, Cynthia Bailey posted a photo of herself and Nene on a plane. In Cynthia’s snapshot, Nene appears to be wearing the same hairstyle as the one in her own photo, which means it was probably taken the same day.

Just beaching #summer #girlstrip #fun #marthasvineyard #inkwell???? A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Issa #GirlsTrip???? @shereewhitfield #FunTime MY HAIR: @GoNakedHair wavy???? A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

Well looks like I ain’t gonna get no sleep on this fight. Sitting next to a crazy lady✈️ @neneleakes #50cynt A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Though none of this can be used as a confirmation that Phaedra Parks is still on the show, it’s clear that the RHOA ladies have all headed somewhere to film together. Whether or not Phaedra Parks has joined them remains to be seen, though the timing of the posts and the matching hashtags definitely raises suspicions.

What do you think about Phaedra Parks possibly filming for the Real Housewives of Atlanta? Are you hoping that Phaedra returns for Season 10? Or, do you think that the show would be better off without her? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Taylor Hill/Getty Images]