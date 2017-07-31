Man Rapes Girlfriend’s 7-Year-Old Daughter, Requires Extensive Surgery

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s 7-year-old daughter. Brentley Jason Byers had been left with the young girl while his girlfriend was at work on Friday. The girl’s mother had returned from work Saturday and found her daughter sitting in a chair, covered in blood.

Her boyfriend, Byers was asleep nearby on a couch.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the girl was rushed to a hospital where doctors revealed the horrifying nature of the girl’s injuries and pointed out that she would require extensive surgery. Byers lived in Iredell County, North Carolina, with his girlfriend and four children. The seven-year-old girl, who refers to Byers as her dad, told her mother that she had been sexually assaulted by him.

Byers and his girlfriend have two children from their relationship. The older children are from another relationship. Police confirmed that a family member came to the house on Friday and picked up two of the children and that Byers allegedly raped the young girl later on that night.

Investigators who searched the house after being called in by the girl’s mother found Byers’ clothing in the washing machine. Police investigators suspect that the 28-year-old was trying to hide evidence.

According to 11 Alive, the young girl’s mother said that she left her four children at home with Brentley on Friday at 7 a.m. and returned Saturday 1 p.m. to make the grisly discovery. Brentley Jason Byers has been charged with the statutory rape of a child by an adult and is being held on a $1 million bond. Authorities say as investigations continue there is the likelihood more charges would be brought up against him.

This is not the first time that an adult has been accused of raping a young girl.

The Inquisitr reports 22-year-old John William Lieba II was sentenced to 42 years in prison after kidnapping and raping a 4-year-old girl on an Indian reservation in February 2016. The 21-year-old at the time had raped and strangled the little girl before abandoning her in a pickup truck, thinking that she was dead.

The appalling ordeal left the little girl with an incurable sexually transmitted disease.

The police say the Montana man denied knowing the girl but later owned up to his actions, rationalizing his actions simply because he did not have a girlfriend. His defense attorneys revealed that Leiba had stopped using his anti-psychotic medication leading up to the incident.

A jury convicted him in a three-day trial for kidnapping a minor, assault resulting in serious bodily injury on a minor, and aggravated sexual abuse.

[Featured Image by Perkmeup/Thinkstock]