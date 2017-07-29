Verizon Wireless models of Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6 Edge Plus, and Note 5 should each be receiving a new firmware update, which contains the latest security patch alongside other improvements and bug fixes.

Knox Business and Enterprise users holding on to their S7 or S7 Edge phones under the U.S. network carrier have perhaps noticed that business email app was slow when it is running within the Knox container. According to the official support pages from Verizon, the sluggish performance was caused by various “content security encryption and decryption processes.” Thankfully, this issue can now be solved by simply installing the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge update for Verizon models. The software with version number NRD90M.G930VVRU4BQG1 for the standard S7 and NRD90M.G935VVRU4BQG1 for the curved screen variant were both deployed to fix this lag while also not compromising the security and performance of the email application.

Before this update, another firmware was shared by Verizon specifically for these 2016 flagship phones. It fixed issues on Link Sharing notification, Samsung Gear 360 connectivity, device boot up, Visual Voicemail and Video message playback. Furthermore, Google’s preloaded applications such as Chrome, Drive, Hangouts, Maps, Gmail, Play, Android Pay, and YouTube should be accessible as well when an S7 or S7 Edge user enabled the device’s Easy Mode.

Meanwhile, the most recent update rolling out for the Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge Plus brought in various changes and improvements. For instance, users should be able to add the Google Search app when using the device in Easy Mode. Certain fixes are also added to make sure that the performance of Voice over Wi-fi calls will improve, which means lessened instances of dropped calls. Verizon’s update for these 2015 Samsung Galaxy smartphones also enables the phone to send a popup message that will notify users if there is no more app space available when adding an icon or widget to the Home screen.

Owners of Verizon-locked Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus units can expect to receive the firmware update with version numbers NRD90M.G928VVRU3CQF3 and NRD90M.N920VVRU3CQF3, respectively.

These upgrades are also set to improve the Android security of these 2015 and 2016 Samsung Galaxy devices, thanks to the July security patch. As for the update process, Verizon subscribers can wait for the notification that the Over-the-Air (OTA) file is ready for download and installation or they can head to the Settings menu to manually check the availability of a new firmware.

