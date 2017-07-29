WWE News: Ric Flair Doesn’t Believe John Cena Will Break World Championship Record, Says He Is ‘Winding Down’

For almost two full decades, John Cena has dominated the wrestling world, but there is one legend who doesn’t believe he will ever have one of the most prestigious records as his own. Back at the Royal Rumble in January, Cena won his 16th world title which tied Ric Flair for the most ever. Now, the “Nature Boy” himself is saying that he wouldn’t mind if Cena actually took the record from him, but he doesn’t think he’s going to do it.

Believe it or not, Flair actually believes that John Cena’s time in wrestling is soon coming to an end.

At the Royal Rumble, John Cena defeated AJ Styles to win his 16th world title, but he didn’t hold onto the belt long. Still, the reign counted and tied him with Ric Flair for the most world titles won in wrestling history.

Some believe it is only a matter of time until he captures his next world title and some think that he could break the record at SummerSlam, but that remains to be seen. While it seems as if WWE would easily allow this to happen at some point, Ric Flair isn’t on the same page and doesn’t think it will be Cena who breaks his record.

On Friday, Ric Flair spoke with WSVN-TV about a number of topics, and his world title record is one that came up in conversation. As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Ric Flair not only believes that John Cena won’t break his record, but he feels that his time in wrestling is coming to an end.

“No. Randy Orton is close, so is Triple H. I think John is kind of winding down. He’s got so many other things going on. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s not a host on ‘Good Morning America’ or the ‘Today’ show. I mean he loves wrestling but he’s got so diversified now that I don’t think I’ll see him chasing the Championship realm. But if he does, I’m all about it.”

Looking at the two former members of Evolution that Flair mentioned, Randy Orton has won 13 world titles while Triple H has 14 reigns. Orton is still an active wrestler throughout the year while Triple H only wrestles a few times each year.

For anyone that has watched WWE at all over the last 20 years, it is hard to believe that they won’t allow or have John Cena capture that record at some point.

John Cena is still in great shape and doing well in wrestling as he’s headed toward a possible WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam, but only time will tell with that. If he goes on to win that match or any world title match down the line, he will officially break the record for most reigns ever. While it seems inevitable and likely to happen, Ric Flair believes his record is safe for now and that it will be someone else who ends up taking over the spot.

[Featured Image by WWE]