Axl Rose Is Trending On Twitter: Watch Him Perform ‘Highway To Hell’ With Billy Joel In Minneapolis!

Did Axl Rose die? Fans on Twitter are wondering why the Guns N’ Roses frontman is currently trending on Twitter.

Rest assured rock fans! Axl is still alive and well. He is trending on social media because he performed live again with Billy Joel, this time at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins.

As with his surprise guest appearance at Joel’s Los Angeles show in May, Axl joined the “Piano Man” and his band on stage to perform the classic AC/DC song “Highway to Hell.” Later in the show, Rose returned to join the band in the classic Billy Joel song, “Big Shot,” to a delighted Minneapolis crowd.

Of course, Axl Rose fans know that the singer can outperform anyone in an AC/DC cover, as just last year, he sang with the Aussie band on their tour. Rose silenced his critics by belting out amazing performances of classic songs by the hard rock group, including some rarely performed songs from the Bon Scott era.

Although Rose’s presence was a highlight, “Highway to Hell” was not done just because he happened to be in town. The rock anthem happens to be a staple with Billy Joel’s band. According to Rolling Stone, roadie “Chainsaw” usually does the vocals.

In addition to the two songs with Axl Rose, the sell-out crowd of over 35,000 people enjoyed Joel’s classic songs “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” “New York State of Mind,” and “We didn’t Start The Fire.”

Billy Joel comes out swinging at Target Field, @jonbream writes, then brings out another big shot in Axl Rose. https://t.co/TyGrR9a7H2 pic.twitter.com/VZDo0tnalC — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) July 29, 2017

Axl Rose, along with Guns N’ Roses are currently on the Not In This Lifetime tour, and performing at the Vikings’ new home, U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis on Sunday.

See Axl Rose sing "Highway to Hell" with Billy Joel in Minneapolis https://t.co/XqrQZpQ4qu — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 29, 2017

Incidentally, the Minnesota Vikings always play GNR’s “Welcome To The Jungle” when they kick off. The iconic song is from the band’s debut album, Appetite For Destruction, which just turned 30 last week! The album, released on July 21, 1987, sold over 30 million albums, and is one of the biggest selling albums ever sold.

As a band, GNR has sold over 100 million albums. They have not released an album in nearly a decade.

Not to be outdone, according to the Telegraph, Billy Joel has sold over 150 million albums, and is the “third biggest selling solo artist of all time,” outperforming Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson and even Madonna. Although Joel has not put out a new album in over two decades, he is still selling out crowds and attracting multi-generations of concert goes.

What did you think of Axl’s versions of “Big Shot” and “Highway to Hell”?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]