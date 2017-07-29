Paris Jackson Goes Topless During Nature Retreat, Reunites With Godfather Macaulay Culkin

Paris Jackson became one with nature when she posed topless during a spiritual retreat on Friday. Although we’re unsure where this specific retreat is located, the model made sure to share her experience on her Instagram account. Fans were given an inside look into Paris’ holy adventure, which included a photo of her bowing down in front of a large Buddha statue with her naked back facing the camera.

So, who was her photographer on this topless photo shoot? Could it have been her godfather, Macaulay Culkin? Paris also shared a photo of the Home Alone star to her Instagram stories. In it, he can be seen posing alongside his portrait, a drawing we’re assuming Paris drew. It’s unclear whether or not he joined her on the retreat, but in the photo (obtained by The Daily Mail), he looks as happy as ever to be with his goddaughter.

But, back to Paris and her reunion with nature. She was definitely not shy to pose without clothes on, especially since she has shared topless pictures of herself before. This time around, she kept things PG as all her photos are of her facing away from the camera. However, that hasn’t stopped her in the past.

Back in May, Michael Jackson’s 19-year-old daughter voiced her opinion on nudity. Paris posted a photo to Instagram, alongside an empowering message about what being naked means to her. The photo was a topless black-and-white shot that saw her smoking a cigarette.

“I’ll say it again for those questioning what I stand for and how I express myself. Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature,’ ‘expressing freedom,’ ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human.”

Paris went on to encourage any Instagram followers that don’t agree with her to unfollow her because she refuses to hide her beliefs from the world. Two months have passed and it appears as though Paris has kept her promise. Here are some of the shots she posted from her nature retreat.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

In recent months, Paris has also been busy launching her modeling and acting careers. Not only was she recently named the new face of Calvin Klein, but she will also star alongside David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried in the movie Gringo. According to Variety, Paris has been cast as “an edgy 20-year-old.”

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/AP Images]