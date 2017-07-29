‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Week 5 POV Players Picked, Elena Ditches Mark, And Halting Hex Causes Confusion

Big Brother 19 spoilers tease Paul Abrahamian hatched a brilliant plan that would save Jason Dent from eviction. According to Big Brother Network, Paul urged the house to study the clues from BB Storm so they could save Jason with the POV.

To recap Week 5 so far, Paul won the HOH competition, and he nominated Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson. After the nomination ceremony, Jessica and Cody attacked Paul for “wasting his HOH on them.” Apparently, Jessica told him that by nominating him, she would have to use her Big Brother temptation. Either way, Jessica informs Paul that she isn’t going anywhere.

Big Brother 19 overnight live feeds spoilers suggested that Jessica and Cody had a huge fight but worked things out. There is some confusion on whether she plans to use the Halting Hex this week, as Cody is the clear target.

Mark Jansen and Elena Davies were not as lucky. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Elena pulled away from Mark to get in Paul’s good graces. It boiled down to Elena feeling that staying close to Mark was not good for her game.

Overnight, Big Brother gave the houseguests clues to the POV challenge, BB Storm Watch. Paul played this competition last year so that he may have a distinct advantage. However, Elena has an excellent memory, and Paul fears that she could win this comp.

HOH crew studying the weather reports. Plan is for the POV to be used on Jason & show Jess they want her in the game but not w/ Cody #BB19 pic.twitter.com/yhrVDzU3UF — Big Brother Junkie???? (@89razorskate20) July 29, 2017

According to BB Feed Updates, Paul, Cody, Jessica, Jason, Kevin Schlehuber, and Raven Walton will be playing in this week’s POV competition —Christmas Abbott will host.

So far, the plan is to throw the competition to Jason to ensure his safety for the week. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Jessica and Cody claim they will throw the challenge as she has the Halting Hex to save her. If the competition is individually timed, it may be hard for them to throw the competition.

Jessica has gone back and forth on whether she will use it to save herself and Cody. At the moment, she claims she won’t use it. Of course, that could change over the next few days.

Veto Plans for today's BB Storm Watch comp. Find out what's going on & HGs' plan to dodge Jessica's Hex on #BB19. https://t.co/fjEdX0qYaK — Big Brother Network (@bigbrothernet) July 29, 2017

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Jason and Alex Ow are confused about the Halting Hex. They wonder if Jessica has lied about the temptation. So far, what they know for sure is that she can only use it once. They hope that she doesn’t use it so that they can get rid of Cody this week.

Based on the timeline, Alex assumes that the advantage would expire at Week 6’s eviction. Jason believes the best thing to do is to play Big Brother like the temptation is not in play, then if she uses it, they deal with the aftermath.

The POV competition should be played in a few hours. It may be a long competition as it sounds like it will be an individually timed challenge.

Do you think Jessica will use her Halting Hex this week to save Cody? Who do you want to win the POV competition?

