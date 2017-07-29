Khloe Kardahsian Shares Sexy Pic Of Mom Kris—Is This Weird?

Khloe Kardashian is raising eyebrows over a social media picture she posted of her mom, Kris Jenner. Khloe took to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to share a sexy pic of her 61-year-old mother in a super skimpy bikini. Khloe captioned the photo by writing that her mom looks like a “snack,” and she gave the Keeping Up With the Kardashians queen props for still rocking a hot body after giving birth to six kids.

“Kris Jenner looking like a snack!” Khloe captioned the pic. “I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!”

Khloe Kardashian is clearly proud of her mom’s fit body, but she stopped short of referring to it as a revenge body three years after Kris’ divorce. Still, some of Khloe’s social media followers think the photo—or maybe Khloe’s caption—is a little strange. Some Instagram commenters wrote that the word “snack” is an unusual word to use when describing your 61-year-old mom and grandmother, but most of the comments were positive as fans praised the Kardashian matriarch’s youthful good looks.

Kris Jenner appears to be on vacation in the pic. The previous day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager posted a photo from Hotel du Cap, a resort hotel in Antibes along the French Riveria.

#mood #eze #anjuna #flamingos A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Of course, this is not the first time Khloe Kardashian has given a shout-out to a sexy relative on social media. Earlier this year, Khloe posted to Instagram to admire her sister Kim’s on-point curves. Khloe posted a photo of Kim Kardashian West wearing a bra top and skintight pants, revealing that her big sis inspires her to keep up with her own fitness regimen.

“Well damn,” Khloe wrote. “She shut s–t down!!! Hands down best body ever! S–t, I have to get my s–t together. If this isn’t motivation, then I don’t know what is!! Keeks you really look amazing!!!”

???? Taco Tuesday ???? I think I only workout so I can stuff my face for taco Tuesday! PS- I have no idea why my abs look so strong in this pic but I had to post so I don't feel so guilty about gorging tonight!! ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 25, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Khloe, who is the host of the inspirational reality show Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, is definitely body conscious. Earlier this week, she posted a selfie just ahead of her taco Tuesday ritual. Khloe pointed out her own strong abs and joked that she only works out so she doesn’t feel so guilty about gorging on tacos on Tuesday nights.

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian posting a sexy selfie of her mom, Kris Jenner? Before you answer, remember, this is the same daughter who once taught her mom how to use a condom.

[Featured Image by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for CultCollectiveEvents.com]