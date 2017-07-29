Bella Thorne Flaunts Body In Bedazzled Lingerie Laying In A Bathtub For New Music Video

Bella Thorne flaunted her ample assets in a bedazzled lingerie while laying in a bathtub filming her new music video.

Bedazzled in a bathtub

The 19-year-old former Disney star is starring in a music video, Daily Mail reported.

A friend took the camera to capture Bella dancing in her sparkling lingerie on set. The Shake It Up actress shared some sexy clips from the music video shoot on her social media.

Thorne accessorized her diamond-covered bikini and matching skimpy bottoms with a diamond garter on her leg along with hoop earrings, a large watch, some long jeweled necklaces, and a diamond ankle bracelet.

The teen pranced around in her tiny outfit and posed seductively for the camera before making her way to the bathtub.

Bella made sure to give the viewers a long look at her pert posterior as she got into the water. She continued to show off her body strategically under direction from out of frame.

Who is she showing off for?

Earlier that day, Thorne was reportedly hanging out with friends and shared another Snapchat showing off her fit midsection. She also revealed some racy black underwear with straps around her hips.

The 19-year-old also showed off her newly plumped lips. In one Instagram story, she posed with a wide-brimmed hat and stuck her tongue out at the camera.

Fans of Thorne are wondering if she is attempting to tease her rumored on-again-off-again fling, Scott Disick, with the sexual Snapchats and Instagram stories.

Bella has come forward saying that she and Disick, 34, are only friends. The teen told Us Weekly at the iGoLive event this week that she thought she and Scott would be “friends for a long time.”

Bella also told Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM radio that she’d “never” had a relationship “sexually” with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend.

Scott shamelessly chased after Bella, sending her flowers on a weekly basis but ever since he split from Kardashian, he has been dating multiple women at the same time.

She also teased that she was starting to date someone new saying, “I do have someone that I’m starting to see.”

She also teased that she was starting to date someone new saying, "I do have someone that I'm starting to see."

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Stringer/Getty Images]