‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Phyllis Plots To Keep Billy & Victoria Apart

The Young and the Restless spoileres reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will commiserate over the never-ending hard knocks hitting Brash and Sassy at every turn. The latest disaster is the commercial shoot that went horribly wrong. According to Young and the Restless spoilers, Billy will demand answers from Jesse (Max Adler). Jesse comes clean and tells Billy that it was Cane (Daniel Goddard) who intentionally sabotaged the footage. Victoria will be livid when she hears that it was her former employee who stabbed her in the back. Cane’s revenge tactics cost Brash and Sassy a lot of money, in a year that has been filled with projects that went awry.

Once again, Victoria will cry on Billy’s shoulder. The former husband and wife will agree that they need to pay back Cane in kind for all the damage he has inflicted on the company, according to the latest spoilers. Young and the Restless fans will see Billy supporting Victoria as they come up with a strategy to take Cane down. A lawsuit could be a possibility because Cane has cost Brash and Sassy a lot of money this year. Besides the damaged behind-the-scenes footage, there was the disastrous sexual harassment lawsuit as well. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy will reassure Victoria that they can get B&S’s numbers up, and that Cane won’t destroy her dreams.

Of course, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) cannot be happy with her man comforting his ex-wife. According to spoilers, she will be sympathetic that B&S is once again being targeted, but that doesn’t mean that Victoria can demand all of Billy’s time. Young and the Restless spoilers via She Knows Soaps states that on Wednesday, August 2, Phyllis will ask Billy to spend less time with Victoria. Phyllis feels uncomfortable because they are seeing way too much of each other. According to Young and the Restless spoilers, Billy will reassure Phyllis that nothing is going on between them. He will nevertheless agree to have fewer meetings with her, but there is only so much he can do because not only does he work at B&S, they share children too.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that on Friday, August 4, Phyllis will come up with her own scheme to keep Victoria and Billy apart. Will Phyllis’s plan backfire and only serve to drive Billy away from her instead?

