Todd Chrisley Gushes Over Savannah And Boyfriend Luke In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Todd Chrisley and his daughter Savannah have a one-of-a-kind bond that continues to blossom over social media. Yesterday, the father of five gushed over his second youngest daughter and her new boyfriend, Luke Kennard, on Instagram.

Savannah began publicly dating Luke in June when she shared a photo of them together at the NBA draft. Luke was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the 12th round at the Brooklyn Nets Barclay’s Center where Savannah joined to cheer him on.

Now it seems like papa Chrisley approves overwhelmingly of the pair as he shared with fans yesterday. In just a few months, Todd has welcomed Luke into the family with open arms and thanked God on Instagram for not just his daughter, but her boyfriend as well. It’s not easy to be in the good graces of Todd Chrisley, as we’ve seen his disconcerting feelings with several boyfriends, girlfriends, and even a husband of his children in the past.

While Todd approved of Luke in the beginning, some comments he made to UsWeekly left fans feeling a little confused. In the interview, he described the couple’s relationship as beautiful, but also claimed “He’s not perfect,” when speaking of Luke. Not to worry Chrisley fans, Todd also said he and Julie have prayed for someone like Luke to come into Savannah’s life and they couldn’t be happier.

To say that we are proud of these two would be an understatement , God gives us what we need and the blessings and favor he has shown these two are beyond measure, we love you both @savannahchrisley and @lukekennard5 . A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Todd’s photo collage he posted of the couple yesterday now has fans even more excited about the duo. The two definitely have some challenges ahead of them as Savannah is stationed in Georgia and Luke will be on the road while spending most of his time in Michigan.

Savannah certainly has enough to keep her mind off missing her man as her new clothing line with HSN debuted just two days ago. Her Faith Over Fear line was created to empower women and the 19-year-old was involved in every aspect of production. Her clothing includes looks for women of all shapes and sizes ranging from XXS to plus size. Be sure to hurry though as all designs and sizes are selling out quick.

GUYS!! Everything is selling out!! You are AMAZING!! Go get your fav pieces before they're gone!! #FaithOverFear on #HSN A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jul 27, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Luke is also super supportive of her newest venture which fans can purchase now over at HSN. Her designs include a fan-favorite moto jacket with the line’s logo stitched across the back, while also featuring skinny jeans, cold-shoulder tops, graphic tees, and a dress.

For now, Savannah and Luke have some time together before the NBA season kicks off on October 20. You can catch the duo on Chrisley Knows Best when it returns on USA Network with new episodes this fall.

Yep y'all…he's my guy ???? could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5 ❤️ #nbabound???? #dukenation #myboyfriendishot A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

How do you feel about Savannah’s newest love interest? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]