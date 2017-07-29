Happy National Chicken Wing Day 2017: Where To Score Freebies Today

If you don’t have plans yet today, then mark your calendars! Even though Super Bowl Sunday may be the unofficial holiday for chicken wings, it turns out that July 29 is officially National Chicken Wing Day. And lucky for chicken wing enthusiasts, restaurants around the country are offering freebies and amazing deals to celebrate.

According to the National Chicken Wing website, the chicken wing was born in Buffalo, New York, which is where the name “buffalo wing” came from. As the story goes, Teressa Bellissimo and her husband Frank Bellissimo, who owned Anchor Bar, wanted a quick and easy snack to make for their son and his college friends after a night out. So Teressa whipped up a delicious and easy treat by deep frying chicken wings and then tossing them with butter and hot sauce. Thus, the chicken wing was born!

When other restaurants in Buffalo started catching on to this new superfood, the city dubbed July 29 as National Chicken Wing Day. The city noted, “thousands of pounds of chicken wings are consumed by Buffalonians in restaurants and taverns throughout the city each week.”

To celebrate this amazing holiday, it’s only right that Americans score some awesome deals on the food that has become a staple in bars across the country.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Score half price wings at all participating locations.

Hooters: Enjoy 10 free smoked wings when you purchase any 10 wings. Dine-in only.

Wingstop: Get five free boneless wings at participating locations from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. This offer is valid for dine-in, online or carryout.

Happy #NationalChickenWingDay. We’re ready to celebrate. A post shared by Buffalo Wild Wings (@bwwings) on Jul 29, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Wing Zone: Get 100 wings for just $59.99.

Quaker Steak and Lube: Score the new Bangin’ Drums for just $7.49 through September 30.

Applebees: Get double crunch bone-in wings or boneless wings for $5.25 (normally $10). Offer is valid for dine-in only.

P.J. Whelihan’s Pub and Restaurants: Endless wings for just $15.99.

Chuck E Cheese: $1 off small chicken wings through August 17 or $1 off small buffalo wings through July 31.

Best day of the year!???????????????????? #NationalChickenWingDay #NationalSmokedChickenWingDay A post shared by Hooters (@hooters) on Jul 29, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

According to the National Chicken Wing Council, Americans scarfed down a whopping 1.33 billion chicken wings last year on Super Bowl Sunday alone. That’s enough chicken wings to circle around the earth three times!

And when it comes to world records, the chicken wing eating record is no joke. National Day Calendar tweeted that the world record for eating chicken wings is 444 wings in just 26 minutes. Perhaps someone will beat that record today?

Are you planning on cashing in today and scoring free chicken wings? If so, what’s your favorite spot to eat wings? Sound off in the comments.

[Featured Image by Buffalo Wild Wings/Instagram]