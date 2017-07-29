Kris Jenner’s Adulterous Affairs Listed In New Book: Caught Cheating With Trainer And Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner’s exploits have been chronicled in a new book, titled Kardashians: An American Drama, written by the New York Times best-selling author, Jerry Oppenheimer. Before Kris was even associated with the late Robert Kardashian, Jerry claims that Jenner was a 17-year-old girl learning the ropes about how to find a rich and famous man via lessons taught by her mom, Mary Jo Shannon. Shannon has been featured on plenty of episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Jenner was only 17 when she started dating Cesar Sanudo, a then 28-year-old professional golfer who asked Kris to marry him soon after she turned 19. Cesar let Kris stay in his home when he toured, and that’s where Kris, according to the author, took Robert Kardashian after they had their first date. Sanudo came home unexpectedly, and said he caught Kris in bed with Robert, a man he called a “sleazy Armenian.” Sanudo also claimed that when Kris left, she took $30,000 in gold with her, according to the Daily Mail.

It wouldn’t be the first time Jenner would allegedly cheat on her mate. After marrying Kardashian, Kris was found in a friend’s home gym having sex with Todd Waterman, her personal trainer.

Larry Kraines was a best friend to Kardashian, and it was in his home gym where the sex with Waterman occurred. Kris has admitted her sexual affair with Todd, calling it one of the biggest mistakes of her life. Todd has also been featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in scenes where he and Kris met to talk about the old times. Kris talked about how she and Todd had sex nearly everywhere back in the day.

Kardashians: An American Drama won’t be released until September 19, but excerpts from the book are already setting the internet on fire with tales about the former Kris Houghton, and how she parlayed her beauty and brains into a billion-dollar empire. One former friend of Jenner’s, Joan Zimmerman, called Kris a good person who changed. Joan blamed the change on Kris’ mother.

“I don’t want to use a bad term, but I think her mom was pimping her out.”

Zimmerman said that by the 11th grade, Kris, whose mother was married to Harry Shannon, a businessman, changed her priorities. As a 16-year-old, Kris and Mary Jo hung out at Rancho La Costa together on the weekends. Kris graduated high school and began hanging out with a new best friend named Debbie Mungle. They went to Hawaii together and that’s where Kris met Sanudo in 1973, at the Hawaiian Open.

Kris married Kardashian in 1978.

