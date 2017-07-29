Deidre Ball, the wife of Anthony Scaramucci, Trump Communications Director, is tapping out of her three-year marriage reportedly because she can’t take any more of Scaramucci sucking up to Trump who she reportedly detests. Ball, 38, admits that she knew Scaramucci, 52, was ambitious, but the political drive combined with the vulgar language in the headlines is said to be too much for Ball who shares two children with Anthony Scaramucci. Deidre Ball has officially filed for divorce from Scaramucci who sold his business Skybridge Capital in order to take the White House gig with Donald Trump. Deidre Ball worked for Skybridge Capital as vice president under Scaramucci.

But now that Anthony Scaramucci is working so closely with Donald Trump, perhaps he can get some tips on going through a public divorce and dealing with an ex-wife so publicly in the press. Trump has two former wives, Marla Maples, the mother of his daughter Tiffany, and Ivana Trump, the mother of Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. Donald Trump and his third wife Melania have a child, Barron, 11.

Donald Trump can advise Scaramucci on the headache of ex-wives writing books, like the one Ivana Trump has in the works. Her publisher says the proposed book is about raising the Trump kids, called Raising Trump.

“[Ivana] reflects on her extraordinary life and the raising of her three children—Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka—and recounts the lessons she taught her children as they were growing up.”

Reportedly, in her divorce complaint, Deidre Ball cited Anthony Scaramucci’s “naked ambition” as the chief cause just a week after he accepted the Trump Communications Director position. A friend has spoken to the press claiming that she was happy with the Wall Street life, but she is not up for the Trump White House way of doing things.

“Deidre has left him and has filed for divorce. She liked the nice Wall Street life and their home on Long Island, not the insane world of D.C. She is tired of his naked ambition, which is so enormous that it left her at her wits’ end. She has left him even though they have two children together.”

Deidre Ball had been vice president of Skybridge Capital which Scaramucci sold in January reportedly in the preparation of getting a senior position in the Trump administration, but friends say that Deidre is now without a job, and she is not down with Trump or Scaramucci working with Trump.

“Deidre is not a fan of Trump, and she hasn’t exactly been on board and supportive of Anthony and his push to get back into the White House.”

Public records indicate that Deidre Ball donated to Jeb Bush’s campaign as well as Scott Walker’s, but there was no donation to the campaign of Donald Trump.

And just before Deidre Ball filed for divorce from Anthony Scaramucci, an explosive article came out in the New Yorker qualifying some of Ball’s concerns about Scaramucci and concern for her two children. Out of the blue, writer Ryan Lizza got a late-night call Wednesday from Scaramucci who let loose about the inside baseball of the Trump White House while asking Lizza to identify a source he had quoted in a prior article that included a “senior White House source.”

Scaramucci pressed Lizza to reveal the source, but Lizza held his ground, and Scaramucci made a threat.

“O.K., I’m going to fire every one of them, and then you haven’t protected anybody, so the entire place will be fired over the next two weeks.”

Lizza says that Scaramucci was convinced it was Reince Priebus. He says that he asked everyone to stop leaking to give him a “honeymoon period” but they would not comply.

“They’ll all be fired by me. I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly. Reince is a f**king paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

Lizza said that then Scaramucci did an imitation of Priebus.

“Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can c**k-block these people the way I c**k-blocked Scaramucci for six months.”

Scaramucci then said he had reported the leak to the FBI and the Justice Department. He claims he has no interest in press attention and will drain the Trump swamp in the White House. He then suggested that Steve Bannon was one of the people seeking self-aggrandisement.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c**k. I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

Scaramucci said that the leakers would all be subject to lie detector tests, and he has digital fingerprints of everyone’s actions. He told Lizza to let him go so he could “tweet the hell out of this guy (meaning Priebus).

But it might have been another headline that got the attention of Deidre Ball, and that was information shared by GOP strategist Rick Wilson hinting that drugs might be responsible for Scaramucci’s behavior. Wilson tweeted about Scaramucci and his possible cocaine use after hearing him call into CNN for a wordy interview.

“Does anyone else think Scaramucci might be hoovering up a little Bolivian marching powder before these manic interviews?”

Others responded on Twitter in a similar manner questioning Scaramucci’s caffeinated demeanor.

