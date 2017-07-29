Kate Middleton Nothing Like Diana, Royal Author Insists, Prince William Subtly Disses Camilla

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is constantly being compared to her royal husband’s late mother, Princess Diana, for an array of reasons. From fashion selections and her devout charitable work with a number of different organizations, in addition to her striking beauty and elegance, there seem to be many ways that such comparisons can be drawn.

However, a well-known royal author, Andrew Morton, has piped in and insists that this simply is not the case. Morton doesn’t hold back explaining why he believes that Duchess Kate is “nothing” like her late mother-in-law.

The author focuses mainly on the relationship that Middleton and Prince William have built, and notes that they have more of a partnership and take on the royal spotlight as a team. Despite their comparable grace, fashion sense and beauty, Morton states that while Diana was “thrown into the deep-end and expected to swim,” regarding her introduction to the royal family, Kate was “gently” guided and able to ease into the role.

Andrew Morton also notes that Princess Diana was much younger when she joined the royal family. At only 19-years-old, the late icon was forced to find her place over a decade ahead of Kate Middleton, and was not given an opportunity to truly get to know the man she had married.. Kate and William had 7 years together prior to their wedding.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as Morton claims, did not act as a team like Kate and William do, and the author goes so far as to say that Charles viewed Diana as competition, as opposed to a partner.

Regarding Middleton’s charity work, Morton notes that although her work is commendable, she is not taking on issues solo, like Princess Diana did. Instead she has teamed up with her husband and Prince Harry. Whereas Kate is surrounding herself with a supportive team, Diana “pushed the boundaries much further, hugging and touching patients with HIV-AIDS in the 1980s, and demanding an end to landmines in countries such as Bosnia, Angola and Cambodia,” as News.com.au reminds.

Morton adds “there’s not the sense of drama going on that there was with Diana,” he continues, stating that even Kate’s fashion choices are safe, selecting more “glossy, middle of the road glamour.”

“I’m sure she’s sick of it,” he said of the comparisons between the two women. “She’s very much a Middleton in that she’s all about family,” the author notes and claims that this is what drew Prince William to Kate in the first place.

Unfortunately Princess Diana died tragically in a car crash, years following her divorce from Prince Charles. Charles had been involved in an affair with his now-wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, previous to the divorce and Camilla has been rumored to be disliked by Charles’ sons and Middleton.

Even in a recent HBO documentary, Prince William speaks about his own children and emphasizes that he wants Prince George and Princess Charlotte to know that they have two grandmothers, Carole Middleton and his late mother, Princess Diana. Camilla is never mentioned, which many are considering a bit of an intentional dig by the royal towards his father’s wife. Closer Weekly reminds as to William’s words within the documentary on the subject of keeping his mother’s memory alive.

“I do regularly when putting George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers — there were two grandmothers — in their lives. So, it’s important that they know who she was and that she existed.”

Prince Charles and Princess Diana were married exactly 36 years ago.

