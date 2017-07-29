‘LPBW’: Lost Footage Photo, Several Other Photos Surface Online Of Zach & Tori Roloff With Baby Son Jackson

A Little People, Big World fan page made just for fans of Zach and Tori Roloff recently shared several new photos of the newlywed couple and their baby son Jackson, including one lost footage photo. Just within the last week, the Instagram account for Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff has shared 15 new photos of the first Roloff grandbaby. The page that’s dubbed @zachntorifans now has nearly 50,000 followers since the first photo was posted back in April of a pregnant Tori Roloff. Since then, fans of Little People, Big World should be ecstatic to know that the page has been filled with a lot of new photos of baby Jackson, starting with his birth announcement photo on May 14.

Loyal fans of the long-running TLC reality TV show Little People, Big World jump at any chance to get to see new photos of the show’s favorite couple’s new baby, Jackson Kyle Roloff. Many of the photos shared on the Instagram fan page for Zach and Tori Roloff are not shared on either of the couple’s personal Instagram accounts. LPBW fans can get more than their fill of photos of the now 2-month-old baby Jackson, along with several older photos of Jackson as a newborn. The page is updated frequently with new photos of Zach Roloff, Tori Roloff, and baby Jackson, with most of the photos shared within the last week not duplicates from other Instagram accounts.

Favorite picture so far ???? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Jun 9, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

A few of the most notable new photos of baby Jackson include two of the youngest Roloff sibling, Jacob Roloff, holding his first baby nephew, as well as a lost footage photo from a People Magazine exclusive, and several photos of baby Jackson sleeping. The Inquisitr previously shared that the latest new photo of baby Jackson is one of him watching daddy Zach Roloff coach soccer, which is one of Zach’s favorite pastimes, especially since he played the game in his youth. In Touch Weekly shared back in June that soccer has always been one of “Zach’s main passions in life,” even when his small stature from dwarfism caused him to run into some hardships when playing the game in high school.

The Instagram fan page for Zach and Tori Roloff has also shared quite a few photos of baby Jackson sleeping, with the most recent photo that was posted less than a day ago captioned with “my boys” and “so sweet.” That photo shows baby Jackson sound asleep on a bed with daddy Zach — who also looks sound asleep, possibly from a hard day of coaching.

So sweet ???? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Another photo that was posted one day ago also shows baby Jackson sleeping in cute jammies with his binky by his side, captioned with “goodnight.” That photo alone has been liked over 3,000 times with 34 comments from Little People, Big World and Zach and Tori fans who say that baby Jackson looks “so sweet,” “so cute,” “so precious,” “so content,” and “so peaceful.”

Goodnight ❤️ A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Another fairly recent photo from three days ago shows a newborn baby Jackson sleeping as he’s being passed between parents’ Zach and Tori Roloff. That photo, which is stamped as a People Magazine exclusive photo, has garnered quite a bit of attention from Little People, Big World fans who say that Zach and Tori Roloff are “amazing parents.”

Lost footage ???? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

People Magazine has done several exclusive reports on Zach and Tori Roloff since shortly after the birth of baby Jackson, with a report posted on May 30 titled “Meet Our Baby Boy!” People Magazine continues to share new reports on Zach and Tori Roloff and baby Jackson and shared last Tuesday that the Little People, Big World newlyweds just celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Two other recent photos that were shared on the Zach and Tori Roloff Instagram fan page captured the hearts of long-time Little People, Big World fans, as they show “Uncle Jacob” holding baby Jackson. Jacob, as a child himself, used to be a fan-favorite on earlier seasons of Little People, Big World but chose not to participate in the most recent seasons, so fans are always excited to get to see him in new photos with the rest of the Roloff family members.

Three days ago, a photo was shared of Jacob Roloff holding baby Jackson with the caption, “Look at the way Jackson is looking at Jacob.” Baby Jackson is looking at his uncle Jacob with a look of true amazement and admiration — a look that stole the hearts of Little People, Big World fans who say that it’s a look of “pure love.”

“That’s the happiest photo of Jackson I have seen. He must love Jacob a lot!”

Look at the way Jackson is looking at Jacob ???? A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Of course, Little People, Big World fans also commented that Jacob will want “one of his own soon,” while other comments on the Zach and Tori Roloff fan page ask when a new season of LPBW will start.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]