GoT S07: Nathalie Emmanuel Confesses Discomfort During Intimate Scene With Jacob Anderson

Nathalie Emmanuel, the actress who plays Missandei in the well-famed Game of Thrones, talked about the difficulties she had in recording the sex scene in the most recent episode of the hit HBO series released on July 30. Missandei and Gray Worm, played by Jacob Anderson, inked the night before Khalessi’s commander, who goes by the name of Gusano Gris left for Casterly Rock. For both the actors, it was their first time having a sexual encounter in the series.

“We’ve seen them show their interest in each other, we’ve seen them go around on how to express something but not really say it. This point is the climax and they act physically on it,” Nathalie Emmanuel commented on EW.

According to the actress, this shared intimacy was a rather awkward and strange encounter for both her and Jacob. She also reported that over time they have learned to become good partners, however, the two are not quite accustomed to seeing each other naked or getting caught up in a sexual encounter in Game of Thrones.

According to Nathalie, it is not about how many times one does it, it just never is a comfortable thing to do. However, she also talked about how the situation eases after having trust of the director, other actors and all other people on the set. “It’s never a comfortable thing to do, but if you trust your director and actors and the people on set, that’s fine,” she remarked.

As the seventh season of Game of Thrones unfolds, it brings forth immeasurable excitement among fans and actors alike. The third episode titled “The Queen’s Justice” will negotiate the fate of the seven kingdoms between Jon Snow, King in the North, and Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of the Dragons. Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys, undoubtedly one of the most important characters, has had a peculiar development over the past seasons of GoT series. Throughout the series, she has appeared naked on numerous occasions and hence sparked various criticisms for featuring explicit scenes she tends to make. However, the actress does not seem to care since she believes that anyone who has a problem with her appearing naked has a problem with women.

