Katie Holmes Relationship Rumors: No The Actress Is Not Leaning On Joshua Jackson

Katie Holmes has been in the spotlight for decades now, ever since she landed the role as stunning but quirky Joey on the hit drama Dawson’s Creek. The stunner seemed to transition into the world of film and has continued her success as a talented and respected actor.

Despite her onscreen success and her recent role behind the camera as director on a number of projects, what seems to be the main focus in media headlines is the star’s personal life. After Holmes’ divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012, the busy mom has consistently been the focus of media frenzy and the subject of romance rumors as she has been linked to actor and singer Jamie Foxx for a number of years.

Neither of the stars has admitted to more than a friendship, yet this hasn’t kept the rumor mill from churning out claims, especially since Katie and Jamie have been spotted together on various occasions looking as though they are more than good buddies.

Since the latest sighting of the two in Paris, Foxx reacted to queries about the supposed mystery romance as being fake news, which left the masses, who had thought an admission was close, confused. The recent denial by the Collateral star has caused new Holmes romance rumors to swirl and the said rumors are tying the beauty back to her novice years in the industry and to former co-star and boyfriend Joshua Jackson.

“Australia’s Yahoo! asserts in a headline, ‘Katie”‘reaches out” to ex Josh for support.’ According to the article, Holmes is ‘distraught after pictures of her alleged flame Jamie Foxx surfaced of the actor out and about with a mystery brunette.’ It’s then claimed, based on OK!, that ‘the actress has been finding comfort in her former partner and Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson.'”

The “insider” insists that Katie feels she “can’t turn to any of her and Jamie’s mutual friends,” which has left her to call on Jackson for support. Additionally Yahoo! recycles a previously debunked claim, which involved Foxx treating Holmes like a “booty call.”

“Dawson’s Creek” Fans Who Don’t Wanna Wait For Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson To Reunite Will Be Waiting A Long Time https://t.co/ciubg6YScr — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) July 29, 2017

Despite the claim being perpetuated by a number of media outlets, the gossip policing site has determined that this rumor is pure fabrication and is indeed false. Katie Holmes’ own rep stamped out this tale and noted that the Kennedys: After Camelot star and Joshua Jackson “haven’t spoken.”

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx turn up in L.A. 5 years after Katie filed for divorce from Tom Cruise. Plus, more news https://t.co/314EwoTCxa — Sports & Politics (@1PoliticalSport) July 11, 2017

There has been no communication between the former flames and co-stars. For now, fans will just have to take Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes at their words and be content that all of the sightings of the stars in one another’s company, simply equates to friendship. Are we really convinced though?

