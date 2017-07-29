‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks Plus ‘GH’ Hires New Writer!

General Hospital spoilers for the next two weeks reveal Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) lives, but someone else dies – and GH announced who will replace Jean Passanante as Shelly Altman’s co-head writer.

There is a lot to see for the next two weeks, including life or death drama. The latest Soap Opera Digest reveals that someone will lose their life, but it seems quite unlikely that it will be anyone important that kicks the bucket. Look for Garvey to be the one pushing up daisies very soon.

Chris Van Etten promoted to co-head writer at GH

It was recently retired General Hospital writer Jean Passanante that announced her replacement the morning of Saturday, July 29, on Twitter. When a fan gave Jean a lukewarm farewell saying she gave GH fans a “few” good story lines, but took a jab saying that she hoped that Jean would be replaced by someone that respects the soap’s history. Jean replied that Chris Van Etten was stepping up to be co-head writer alongside Shelly Altman.

Most recently, Van Etten served as a breakdown writer on General Hospital, as well as a script writer and outline writer. Chris Van Etten has also worked as a writer on One Life to Live from 2007 to 2012. Jean Passanante called Van Etten “a brilliant writer” and said he’s a lifelong fan. Let’s hope that Van Etten will bring his deep historical knowledge to bear since Jean Passanante and Shelly Altman have faced a lot of criticism for disregarding known facts of GH history.

Shelly will have Chris Van Etten as co-head, and he's a lifelong fan and brilliant writer. — Jean Passanante (@PFossil) July 29, 2017

General Hospital spoilers week of July 31-August 4

Next week on GH, Sam is in a coma but don’t expect her to meet her maker the week of July 31 – or anytime soon. Kelly Monaco shared a pic from the ABC set of her shooting new scenes with co-star Billy Miller. Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) worries about Sam’s condition and holds a vigil at her bedside while she lingers in a coma. Jason also visits Garvey (Rick Ravanello) to try and get the truth out of him. Dr. Bensch (James de Paiva) is back next week as part of the General Hospital drama.

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) holds Garvey down while Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) gets help, so Garvey winds up at GH and under arrest at the same time. Garvey continues to insist that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is dead, but he’s still in the pit. Next week, Sonny gets a visit from Stone Cates (Michael Sutton) while he’s clinging to life and fighting to make it through his ordeal. Jason interrogates Garvey as soon as possible while Sam struggles to get back to reality.

Hayden, Ava and Julian drama the week of July 31

Also next week on General Hospital, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) must deal with an intruder at his house, and Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) has a serious talk with her grandson. Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel) will be shipped off to boarding school again soon since his summer shooting schedule is done with the ABC soap. Valentin makes an offer to an increasingly despondent Ava Jerome (Maura West) who tries to hide her scarred appearance, but Avery is still frightened, according to GH spoilers from Soaps She Knows.

Julian Jerome (William drVry) tries to improve Ava’s mood, and a life-changing proposal comes her way next week. Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) has a guilty conscience about some of her past that she’s kept hidden from Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) as she steps into the final plot that will see her departure from General Hospital in coming weeks. The secrets from Hayden’s past threaten her relationship with Finn and means they won’t get their happily ever after.

A battle is being waged for Sam's mind and body. A brand-new #GH starts NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more. pic.twitter.com/oFDIPQZnMc — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 28, 2017

General Hospital spoilers week of August 7-11

Other GH spoilers from Soap Central for the week of Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11 show that Finn starts to doubt what he hears from Hayden and she reaches out to someone from her past for help. Sam is out of her coma and tries to recall what she did to Sonny and why. Dr. Bensch has scenes, so that means more James DePaiva in August. Carly needs help from Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy) this week, and Ava finally begins the therapy that she needs to put her life back together.

Also the week of August 7, General Hospital spoilers predict Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Mac Scorpio (John J. York) get frisky and may be caught in the act. Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) gets a nice surprise – it seems that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) may be back for good. Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) has doubts heading into Julian’s trial which starts that week. Liz and Hayden do some sisterly bonding, and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) decides what she will say at trial which could make or break the case against Julian.

Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers including updates on Steve Burton who is reportedly still in Nashville and not on the GH set yet.

"I actually think we might win this thing." #GH pic.twitter.com/Aor4qCPqxi — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]