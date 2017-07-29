‘Days Of Our Lives’ Rumors: Is Tyler Christopher, Alum Of GH, Coming To Salem?

Days of Our Lives fans see a lot happening in Salem with new head writer Ron Carlivati. Now it seems that he is ready to add a new character that will be played by Tyler Christopher, formerly Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital.

The following will contain rumors of a new character on Days of Our Lives. If you want to be surprised by a new character, stop reading now.

Ron Carlivati won awards for his writing on GH. With a solid background working with the cast, he knows who is who, and all their strengths and weaknesses. Tyler Christopher was a popular character that is now presumed dead. GH fans were not happy when his time on the show ended. Now they may be getting the chance to follow the fan-favorite over to Days of Our Lives.

There have been a lot of rumors of Sonny’s half brother, Alexander Kiriakis, returning to Salem to challenge him for control of Titan. Nothing has been confirmed, but Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that this may be the role for Tyler Christopher. The timing is right as well. Ron Carlivati had said in a recent interview that he would not be adding any characters until January, just in time for February sweeps. With Deimos gone, it would take a new character entering the Days of Our Lives set for Sonny to be challenged as the CEO of Titan.

This won’t be the first time Tyler Christopher has been on the set of Days of Our Lives for taping. He appeared in one episode as Signore Christofero in 2001. His successful career has brought him many well-deserved awards, and even one from the American Indian Film Institute.

What do you think of the possibility of having Tyler Christopher join the Days of Our Lives family? Do you think Ron Carlivati’s connection may make the transition easier for him? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

