‘Outlander’ Season 3: Jamie & Claire’s Reunion Episode Spilled By EP Ronald D. Moore [Spoilers]

Warning: This article contains Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

Outlander cast and creators have repeatedly warned fans that time-crossed lovers Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will be kept apart for a good chunk of Season 3. After all, when we last saw the pair, they had been divided by 200 years, with Claire returning to her life with first husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) in the 20th century and Jamie remaining behind in the 18th century to fight in the doomed Battle of Culloden. So viewers have been worried that getting them back in the same time and place could take a lot of time — perhaps most of the upcoming season.

However, during an appearance at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday (July 28), series showrunner Ronald D. Moore spilled details that made it clear that Jamie and Claire reunite in Episode 6 of Outlander Season 3.

According to TVLine, Moore said that the TV series always takes cues from Diana Gabaldon’s wildly popular Outlander books. And Voyager, the third book in the series upon which Season 3 is based, “laid out this episodic story of Jamie. You had five chapters of his life [after he separates from Claire]. That’s five episodes right there.”

Moore also said that while the new season is exploring Jamie’s life without Claire, a parallel story will be unfolding involving Claire’s “relationship with Frank and the disillusion of that marriage, her becoming a doctor and raising Brianna.”

Moore explained that Outlander Season 3 was designed to give Jamie and Claire’s 20-year separation “some time and some space,” so it didn’t feel ignored or rushed. Apparently, the show’s writing team concluded early on that a parallel structure would work best for the first five episodes of the season.

“It felt like the right amount of time, and it felt like it was enough to build a want, a desire, in the audience to get Claire and Jamie back together so that they were really pushing for it and getting excited, but it wasn’t dragging it out too long.”

In other Outlander Season 3 news, a new trailer was also released at the TCAs on Friday. The video includes all kinds of juicy footage from the upcoming season, including what appears to be the body of Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies) lying on top of Jamie after the Battle of the Culloden, Claire and Frank fighting, Jamie falling into Jenny’s (Laura Donnelly) arms at Lallybroch, Claire telling her friend and colleague Dr. Joe Abernathy (Will Johnson) that Jamie is Brianna’s real father, Fergus (César Domboy) telling Jamie that he’s a coward and Jamie fighting a fire without his shirt!

What do you think about the latest Outlander Season 3 spoilers? Can you handle the wait until Episode 6?

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz on September 10.

