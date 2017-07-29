‘RHOC’ Shannon Beador On The Verge Of A Meltdown! Friends Claim She Is In A ‘Dark Place’

Friends of Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador are worried that she’s on the verge of a mental breakdown. An inside source told Radar Online that the reality star is in a dark place following her epic fight with Kelly Dodd. Can Beador bounce back in time for the reunion?

“Everyone is really starting to worry about Shannon,” the insider stated. “She is in a really dark place!”

Beador has had a rough start to Season 12 of RHOC. Before her shouting match with Dodd, Beador got in a huge argument with newcomer Lydia McLaughlin. She’s also dealing with weight issues stemming from all the drama surrounding her and her husband, David, last season. In fact, the insider believes that Beador’s biggest struggle is putting the show ahead of everything else in her life.

To make matters worse, Beador’s marriage is also coming under fire. In Season 11, Beador confronted Vicki Gunvalson about the rumors that her husband was physically abusive. One year before that, Beador was dealing with David’s infidelity, which is clearly still taking a toll on their relationship. Although Beador has been trying to shed a few pounds, sources claim that she hasn’t lost a lot of weight.

My blog is up on bravotv.com ! #ihadalottosay ???? #rhoc A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Shannon Beador’s unhappiness was clear in her most recent blog post. According to Bravo TV, Beador wrote about her feud with McLaughlin, whom she felt intentionally attacked her by bringing up the rumors Gunvalson spread last year.

“I truly thought that we were all going to have a fun and light-hearted afternoon at Ava’s 2nd birthday party, but unfortunately I felt completely ambushed. A person that I had just met for the first time would not stop talking about Vicki,” Beador shared. “I felt like Lydia clearly had an agenda when it came to meeting me and that was to create drama. Mission accomplished, Lydia.”

Beador went on to discuss her meeting with Dr. Tim and her weight issues. During their exam in front of the cameras, Dr. Tim revealed that Beador weighed a whopping 172 pounds. The reality star was floored to hear the numbers once again and admitted that she never thought she would get over 150 pounds.

Yes @drtim, this will become muscle soon! ???????? #workingonit #willgetthere A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

While Beador initially blamed Gunvalson for the weight gain, she finally took responsibility for her health. Beador said that she shouldn’t have let the stress dictate her actions and regrets not controlling her diet. She has, fortunately, learned from the experience and is working hard to reach some weight loss goals. Based on the latest rumors, however, it sounds like Beador may be having a harder time than she’s leading on.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.

