Jinger Duggar Reminisces About Getting Engaged While Jeremy Vuolo Enjoys Trip Back Home

Jinger Duggar just can’t quit reliving her engagement, wedding, and honeymoon. However, her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, isn’t stuck in the past; he’s currently visiting his family in Philadelphia, and he’s making the most of the present by documenting his trip on social media.

On Friday night, Jinger Duggar took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the moment Jeremy Vuolo got down on one knee and asked her to spend the rest of her life with him. Jeremy popped the question on a Manhattan rooftop with the city skyline as a romantic backdrop, and one of his friends was present to take a few photos of the big moment. The image Jinger shared is in black and white, and she has her back to the camera.

“That one time @jeremy_vuolo asked me a question on a rooftop somewhere,” she captioned the photo.

Jinger Duggar is likely reminiscing about Jeremy’s big city proposal because it’s been a year since it took place, and the Duggar daughter seems to have a fondness for using social media to remind fans of some of the sweet moments she and Jeremy Vuolo shared during the earlier days of their relationship. One the first images she posted after joining Instagram was a wedding photo, even though the event had taken place six months earlier. She’s also shared multiple throwback photos taken during her honeymoon, as well as other snapshots memorializing the trip to New York City where she got a sparkly souvenir that she’ll wear forever.

That one time @jeremy_vuolo asked me a question on a rooftop somewhere ???? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

While Jinger Duggar was celebrating the one-year anniversary of the day Jeremy popped the question, her husband was using his Instagram page to let his followers know that he was visiting his family in Philadelphia. It’s unclear whether Jinger was with him because she does not appear in any of the half-dozen photos that the pastor has posted since arriving in his home state of Pennsylvania.

On Friday, Jeremy Vuolo shared two artistic black-and-white photographs of Philadelphia City Hall, followed by a photo of a pizza place and two snapshots of adorable dogs. According to Jeremy, the pooches’ names are King Buddy and Miss Anonymous. Many of Jeremy’s Instagram followers responded to the pictures of the dogs by asking him if one or both of them belong to him and his wife. However, since Jeremy is in Pennsylvania, they’re likely the pets of his friends or family members.

Ms. Anonymous. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

A few Duggar fans reacted to Jeremy’s recent Instagram posting spree by begging him to share photos of himself and Jinger instead of posting snapshots of buildings and dogs, but he also earned some praise for his photography skills.

“Nice pics, but how about some new pics of you and Jinger?” wrote one fan.

“You take such beautiful pictures,” commented another.

City Hall. Philly. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 28, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Unfortunately for Duggar fans who are dying to know whether Jinger Duggar has been walking the streets of Philly while wearing skinny jeans, Jeremy Vuolo hasn’t yet complied with the requests for photos of his wife checking out the sights of the City of Brotherly Love.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]