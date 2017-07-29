Angelina Jolie May Still Be ‘Healing’ From Her Split, But She Will Never Really Reveal What Happened With Brad

Angelina Jolie is slowing getting back into the swing of things. It’s almost been a year since Jolie and Brad Pitt called it quits, and the actress is finally opening up about why their marriage didn’t work out. But did she reveal all of the juicy details of their split?

According to The Cut, Jolie made it onto the September cover of Vanity Fair and was asked about her contentious breakup with Pitt. Although this could have been Jolie’s chance to clear the air about what really went down, the actress spoke in vague terms about the split and failed to reveal exactly what led to the divorce.

“Things got bad. I didn’t want to use that word…. Things became ‘difficult,'” Jolie said when asked about her marriage.

Jolie filed for divorce last September. In the months that followed, she and Pitt engaged in a heated mudslinging campaign that included allegations of child abuse. Jolie unfortunately didn’t leak any details about those drama-filled months and chose to discuss how her six children are dealing with the new situation.

“We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing … [The children are] not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some … from life, from things in life,” Jolie explained.

The LA Times reports that Jolie seemed to get agitated when asked about how her celebrity lifestyle affected the marriage. Jolie and Pitt were well-known for trotting around the world with their kids while working on various movie projects. While some believe their busy schedules played a part in the breakup, Angelina Jolie was adamant that it had nothing to do with the divorce.

“[Our lifestyle] was not in any way a negative,” she stated. “That was not the problem. That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we are able to give our children…. They’re six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals. I’m very proud of them.”

Jolie and Pitt were together for over a decade before calling it quits. The two fought for months over the custody of their kids before finally settling on a temporary visitation schedule. In fact, Jolie lived in a rental property for nine months before purchasing a mansion that is located near Pitt’s L.A. home.

Although Jolie is hesitant to talk details, Pitt sat down for a revealing interview with GQ a few months back. The World War Z star admitted that he was drinking way too much prior to the divorce and entered rehab to help get sober. Unlike Jolie’s interview, Pitt’s revelations helped fans understand why his marriage crumbled.

Pitt has not said anything about Jolie’s latest comments about the divorce.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]