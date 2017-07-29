WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks Heel Turn Coming Soon, Will She Turn On Bayley At ‘Summerslam 2017’?

Sasha Banks’ heel turn has been rumored for the better part of 2017, and it appears WWE officials may have finally decided to make the highly anticipated change. It is speculated that the three time RAW Women’s Champion will turn heel at Summerslam 2017.

Bayley has been friends with Sasha Banks since her arrival at the main Roster. In fact, Bayley was able to hold on to the WWE Championship due to help from Sasha Banks. It seems that this could be changing as Sasha Banks’ heel turn is expected shortly, as reported by Cageside Seats.

On the last Monday Night RAW, Sasha Banks and Bayley were involved in a No. 1 contender match that Bayley won via pinfall. This victory has ensured that she will get a shot at WWE RAW Women’s Championship at Summerslam 2017. Notably, Sasha Banks did not look pleased after the match.

It is rumored that Bayley did not win the match as Sasha’s shoulder was up when Bayley pinned her. The WWE Universe was quick to notice the issue, and that took social media by storm. Banks had also lost the title match against Alexa Bliss at the Great Balls of Fire after the champion intentionally counted herself out.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also noted that Sasha Banks’ recent defeat to Bayley was the beginning of the Sasha Banks heel turn. It is rumored that she could interfere at Summerslam 2017 and cost Bayley her chance to win back the Championship.

Such a move will send the WWE Universe in a frenzy while generating enough heat for Sasha Banks to elevate her as one of the best heels on the show. Notably, Sasha Banks has been without the title for the last seven and a half months.

Interestingly, Sasha Banks and Bayley shared a long history of a rivalry since their days at NXT. Both of them have been part of one of the greatest women’s matches in history at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. Bayley won that match to become the NXT Women’s Champion for the first time.

A Sasha Banks heel turn has been rumored for quite some time, and the result of the last match appears to be the first step in that direction. However, it is still possible that Kurt Angle will announce a triple threat match involving Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Shasha Banks for the WWE Championship at Summerslam 2017.

WWE fans, is Sasha Banks heel turn a good idea? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]