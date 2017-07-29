Heidi Klum Stuns, Flashes Booty In Tiny Bikini As She Showers With Boyfriend Vito Schnabel

Heidi Klum is proving that age is most definitely just a number after she stripped down to a tiny bikini and showed off a little more than she bargained for as she showered with boyfriend Vito Schnabel during a romantic yacht trip.

The 44-year-old America’s Got Talent judge was spotted enjoying a romantic vacation with her 31-year-old boyfriend in France this week, and it looked like the supermodel may have given awaiting paparazzi a little more than they expected after her string bikini bottoms appeared to ride up as she was exiting the sea.

Klum gave photographers a bit of a booty flash after she accidentally exposed part of her butt in her tiny bikini bottoms while showering off on the luxury yacht in St. Tropez.

Mail Online posted photos of the supermodel sporting a barely there floral bikini during her vacation with her man as she rinsed off with Vito on the boat.

Proving that she and the art dealer were having a very romantic time together, the couple showered together as roses lay at their feet.

Klum and Schnabel have mostly kept their romance private when it comes to discussing each other in interviews, though the two were first linked and confirmed to be dating back in February 2014, shortly after she announced her split from her musician husband of almost a decade, Seal.

But while Heidi didn’t seem to be too worried about being snapped with her boyfriend when she stripped down to her tiny bikini during their St. Tropez vacation this week, she doesn’t like to put all aspects of her life in front of the camera.

The model recently admitted that she won’t be putting on such a public display for photographers with her four children, Leni, Johan, Lou, and Henry.

During a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on July 11, the America’s Got Talent judge admitted that she’s actually a very protective parent when it comes to her kids and doesn’t like to feature them on her social media pages.

Heidi explained to the two hosts that she doesn’t like to have her children’s faces on Instagram, even on their own accounts.

“My oldest daughter [Leni] is 13-years-old and she wants to post her face and I always say, ‘No, you’re not allowed to,'” Klum explained on the morning talk show earlier this month of her parenting style when it comes to keeping her kids out of the spotlight.

“Whenever she’s in it, it has to be from the back or [with her face covered],” she continued of her procedure for posting snaps of their family time online.

“It’s different when we do it… we’re grown-ups,” Heidi added of putting her business on social media, “but I want to try and keep them children as long as possible.”

What do you think of Heidi Klum stripping down to a tiny bikini and showing off her booty while showering with her boyfriend in the recently published vacation photos?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]