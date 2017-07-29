Watch ‘Orphan Black’ Season 5 Episode 8 Online Streaming To Decipher Mysteries In ‘Guillotines Decide’ Promo

Tonight, BBC America is set to bring arguably the most stunning episode of Orphan Black Season 5. Fans got to see the first look of Episode 8, called “Guillotines Decide,” in the recent promo. However, it was so mysterious that it hardly gave out any clue what would happen in the episode. One must watch it online or on the channel itself to decode the mysteries.

BBC America’s “No Peek Sneak Peek” promo was a unique way to intrigue Orphan Black Season 5 fans. While it’s a regular custom for TV shows to reveal glimpses of an upcoming episode, this new promo just tells viewers that it is not possible to show anything. Episode 8 is apparently so hard-hitting, intense, and shocking that it is not possible to “show anything.”

“We can’t show you anything.”

The official synopsis of Orphan Black Season 5, Ep. 8, however, gives out a few details. Mrs. S asks the sisters to take the night off to celebrate Felix’s art opening. The “hook” of the story lies in the fact that Sarah suspects Mrs. S is secretive about something, according to TV Guide.

There are several speculations about things that are going to take place in Episode 8. Culturess believes there is going to be an argument between Sarah and Mrs. S. It also predicts that Helena, Mark, and Gracie will attend Felix’s art opening.

We saw on Orphan Black Season 5, Episode 7 that Bonnie and Clyde agree to trade Helena and her unborn children for Mark’s Castoritis treatment. According to Culturess, this may be a ploy to neutralize Coady. Furthermore, Felix’s show seems to be the perfect place to take care of that.

With just three more episode left in the series, Orphan Black Season 5 promises to stun its views with many more shocking incidents. The mysterious promo does not help the fans who have been eagerly waiting to find out what happens next.

Orphan Black Season 5, Episode 8, aka “Guillotines Decide”, will air at on BBC America at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 29. If you want to watch the online streaming of the episode, you can do so on the official website of BBC America. Additionally, you may also watch it on FUBO.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb]