‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily Discovers Huge Money Is Missing, Confronts Cane

This week on The Young and the Restless, Lily will find out that a huge amount of money is missing from the kids’ tuition fund. Cane would try to hide it from Lily, but then she would find out and confront what he has done.

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless via Soaps.com reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) will receive a message from Jesse (Max Adler), which contains Billy’s photo. He is pressuring Cane to pay up, so Cane took $25,000 from Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie’s (Noah Alexander Gerry) account and transferred the money to Jesse’s account. Only $4,000 and some change were left for the twin’s school fund.

Lily was about to use the laptop, but Cane immediately reacted and shouted, “Don’t touch that!” Lily and Mattie would wonder about his reaction, but they would just believe him when he said he was scanning the laptop for viruses. When Cane went out, Lily had to use the laptop to transfer Mattie’s tuition at Walnut Grove. She would be shocked to see how much money was left on the account. Later, she would ask Cane, “What have you done?”

Meanwhile, Cane will meet with Jesse. He would tell him that they are done after he paid him that $25,000.

According to The Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Cane will try to explain to Lily why he took their children’s tuition money. However, he would be interrupted by Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinie) presence, as they want to expose Cane’s lies. More Y&R spoilers tease that Lily will be fed up and will make a huge decision once she learns the truth.

Also on Y&R this week, Jesse and Billy will have a confrontation, as Billy demands that Jesse spills the truth. Jesse would insist he has nothing more to say, but Billy will threaten him to start talking or he would start making phone calls. The Young and the Restless spoilers said Jesse will later break his silence and reveal that Cane was the mind behind the scandalous footage.

What do you think would be the impact of Cane’s action to his relationship with Lily?

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.

