‘DWTS’ Pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Adorable Video Of 6-Month-Old Dancing With Val

Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s son with fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd has definitely inherited their dancing talents, and he’s proving it in an adorable new video.

Maksim took to Instagram this week to share an incredibly sweet video of his and Peta’s 6-month-old getting in his very first dance lesson with another DWTS staple, Maks’ brother Val Chmerkovskiy.

The professional dancer shared the very sweet moment with fans on the social media site on July 28 by posting a clip that showed him holding on tight to baby Shai as his brother wiggled his arms as they danced.

Joking that his son’s moves were all in his DNA from himself and Peta, Chmerkovskiy captioned the clip by telling his more than 700,000 followers that Val was actually giving the youngster his first dance lesson.

“I just noticed that Shai doesn’t have a shirt on… damn it… LMAO…,” he wrote after noticing that his and Peta’s son was actually topless in the clip and only wearing a pair of bottoms. “I’m literally laughing as I’m typing this…”

He then joked #HowDoChmerkovskiysAlwaysEndUpNaked alongside another hashtag, #babyCmerkovskiy.

Fans of the DWTS gang couldn’t help but gush over the adorable family moment between the two brothers in the comments and left sweet messages on the video.

“Oh my goodness this melts my heart to see how in love and involved you both are with that sweet baby boy!!!” Instagram user @hanson.samantha commented on the video.

“This video makes me so happy,” @sophialiristis then added.

Maksim and Peta have shared a number of adorable photos and video of their son over the past few months and Murgatroyd most recently gushed over the youngster in a loving post on her birthday.

Sharing a snap of herself and her son on her and Maksim’s wedding day, the Dancing With the Stars star called Shai “my light.”

“My eternal love,” she continued in the caption. “Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, on my birthday there is nothing more that I want than to be with you.”

The couple, who married in a romantic ceremony earlier this month, has also teased that they’d love to give Shai a sibling sooner rather than later.

“I would like to have as many kids as Peta decides to pop out,” Maksim told E! News when asked about having more kids with Peta, revealing that the Dancing with the Stars couple also has plans to expand their family by adopting.

“I think we’re going to have as many kids as we can ourselves and just adopt a couple of kids,” he continued. “I just want a big family.”

Chmerkovskiy has also repeatedly gushed over Murgatroyd and her mothering skills ever since she gave birth to their son on January 4.

The dancer recently told E! News that he thinks Murgatroyd is “the best at everything motherly.”

“She’s very sensual, she’s feminine, she’s strict when she needs to be. She’s already making an incredible mom,” he continued of his new wife. “I thought I’d be tough, and she’d be kind of goofy, and it’s completely not that.”

Maksim then described his fellow DWTS pro as being “amazing!”

What do you think of the incredibly sweet video of Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s and Peta Murgatroyd’s 6-month-old son, Shai, sharing a dance lesson with his Uncle Val?

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]