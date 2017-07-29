Supreme Leader Snoke may have been a mere hologram in The Force Awakens but the head of the First Order will get into action in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Snoke had previously been revealed to be the mentor who convinced Kylo Ren to defy Luke Skywalker in Episode VII but fans have yet to see whether the villain is capable of teaching his apprentice to become an effective warrior. Luckily, it looks like Star Wars 8 will feature Andy Serkis’ character in action to help Kylo complete his training following the murder of Han Solo.

People recently got excited over a new artwork by Jared Jones depicting how Supreme Leader Snoke might look like in The Last Jedi. The image suggests that the villain might look frail but is fully capable of wielding a lightsaber, just like Yoda.

But does this mean that Snoke has been training Kylo Ren to hone his sword-fighting skills? Some believe that the casting of Andy Serkis alone suggests that the character is a very active one. After all, Serkis has made a mark for his motion capture performances in films like Lord of the Rings, King Kong, and most recently in War for the Planet of the Apes.

Fans are definitely looking forward to seeing more of Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars 8 if only to see how Andy Serkis will bring the character to life. In addition to that, it would be a treat to see how he intends to complete Kylo Ren’s training so they can get rid of Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi.

Kylo Ren may have been injured at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens but there is little doubt that he will work harder in Episode VIII. The humiliation of being defeated by Rey might be his driving force to be just as powerful as Darth Vader.

Is it finally time to see how Snoke came to be the Supreme Leader of the First Order in Star Wars 8? What will happen once Kylo Ren completes his training? The truth will be revealed when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres on December 15.

[Featured Image by Star Wars/Lucasfilm]