Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Pregnant? Check Out Her Cryptic Instagram Post!

Anfisa Arkhipchenko sent 90 Day Fiance fans on baby bump alert by posting a single Instagram photo on Friday night. Could the Russian reality star be pregnant?

In 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2, Anfisa and Jorge couldn’t seem to overcome their issues and are always having explosive arguments. She has been caught on film hitting her husband several times, and even threatened to divorce him once she gets her green card. However, Anfisa has recently been posting photos and live videos with Jorge on social media–clearly sending out the message that they are still together. Her latest Instagram post even suggests that she is with child!

At first glance, the picture is another one of her OOTD posts. The 20-year-old starlet is known to have a flair for fashion and always posts her sexy wardrobe online. In the picture, she’s wearing an off-shoulder summer dress from Urban Outfitters and Sergio Rossi wedges. She finished her look with a purple Louis Vuitton bag.

Anfisa didn’t write anything on the caption, save for an emoji of a baby. Naturally, this caught the attention of her followers, who were quick to point out the all-important detail.

“What does [the baby emoji] mean? Pregnant?” one fan asked in the comments.

???????? A post shared by Anfisa (@anfisa.nava) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

The 90 Day Fiance star neither confirmed nor denied the pregnancy rumors and hasn’t responded to the comments so far. Interestingly, Anfisa’s latest OOTD is different from her usual sexy looks. And while the dress doesn’t clearly show a baby bump, it is also loose enough to hide one.

If Anfisa is indeed pregnant, this will be her first child with her 27-year-old American husband, Jorge Lopez. However, some fans noted that the baby emoji could simply mean “babe,” referring to Anfisa herself. Nevertheless, Anfisa’s post was met with a lot of congratulatory comments.

“Congrats Anfisa,” wrote one fan. “Jorge is going to be a great dad and you are going to make him even happier.”

I got your back ???? #90DayFiance #HappyWifeHappyLife #TeamAnfisa A post shared by Anfisa (@anfisa.nava) on Jul 10, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

In the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Jorge and Anfisa have been fighting about money. Jorge finally confessed that he’s not a millionaire as he claimed to be before they got married. Naturally, Anfisa blew up and called Jorge a liar. Her physical outbursts have been subject to much debate among the show’s viewers.

Many fans argue that Anfisa’s actions qualify as domestic violence and dissed TLC for not taking action. However, Anfisa defended herself on social media, pointing out that withholding finances from one’s spouse is also a form of domestic abuse.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 airs every Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC/Twitter]