Stephen Colbert To Produce Animated Comedy Based On Trump And White House Events

President Donald Trump and the White House administration will be transformed into cartoon characters in the cutting-edge comedy produced by Stephen Colbert. In a collaboration with Showtime, the animated series, which is currently untitled, is set to highlight the life and major controversies surrounding President Trump, his family members, insiders, world leaders, and even rival Democrats. The cable network ordered 10 episodes of the half-hour show, which will premiere this fall, according to Rolling Stone.

The multi-Emmy-nominated Colbert has seen his late-night ratings skyrocket with his coverage of Trump following the inauguration and beginning with his election night special. Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht will team up to deconstruct the inner workings of the White House.

The series was inspired by the animated opening segment of the Showtime special, Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Final and a popular recurring character on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Similar to Showtime’s The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show On Earth, production turnaround time will be fast, which enables current events to play out on the show.

According to Showtime, viewers will see the “truish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants – family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros, and anyone else straying into his orbit – intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitively Trumpian.”

“It’s a workplace comedy where the office happens to be oval; it’s a character study in search of character, as seen through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew.”

Stephen Colbert said that he was honored that the Cartoon President invited his documentary crew into his world.

"I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I'm honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world… I've seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA."

David Nevins, President and CEO of Showtime Networks said that Colbert and Chris have an “uncanny genius” for deconstructing the world of President Trump.

“This series opens a new realm for them… Their vision will produce a comedy that makes waves, gets attention and plays great on our networks, including our streaming service.”

Earlier this year, Stephen Colbert was in hot water and potentially faced penalties from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for his explicit jokes about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, engaging in oral sex, Variety reported.

CBS blurred Colbert’s mouth, and the controversial words used were bleeped out during airing, “The only thing [Trump’s] mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*** holster.” The FCC’s response was dependent upon whether Colbert’s remarks were considered “obscene.”

According to the FCC, Colbert’s remarks did not rise to the level of obscenity or indecency to warrant any sanction or fine. In addition to this, CBS, Colbert’s network, stood behind his controversial comments and said the network is entitled to the “law’s safeguards for protected speech.”

The Trump-Putin sex joke was in response to Colbert’s CBS colleague John Dickerson’s Face the Nation interview with President Trump, according to Fox Business. The interview was cut short after he repeatedly pressed President Trump on his wiretapping claims. Colbert noted, “Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine.”

Trump insisted that Colbert’s show was “dying” and was about to be taken off the air until he began his attacks. According to Fox News, CBS did have concerns about the show and named a new behind-the-scenes executive who has been in charge of its turnaround.

President Trump had also said in the past that when he was on Colbert’s show, “it was the highest ratings he ever had.”

Donald Trump’s visit to the show on September 22, 2015, was seen by 4.6 million people — the second biggest audience Colbert has had on the Late Show. Colbert’s premiere two weeks earlier pulled in 6.6 million viewers, according to the Nielsen company said.

Stephen Colbert has earned six Emmy nominations this year, including three for Showtime, which includes Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, and Outstanding Variety Special. Colbert will also be hosting the 2017 Primetime Emmys.

