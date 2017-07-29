Can Katy Perry’s Hosting Gig At MTV VMAs Revive Her Career?

Katy Perry is one of the biggest pop music icons of the past 10 years. However, unless you’ve been under a rock, it’s hard to deny that 2017 has been a bad year for Ms. Perry. It started decently with the release of her single “Chained To The Rhythm,” which hit the top five on Billboard‘s Hot 100. At the time, Billboard gave the song a really positive review.

“Katy Perry is now a political pop star! That’s what ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ — her highly anticipated new single released on Friday (Feb. 10), to be performed at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night — aims to declare with undisguised pride.”

The review praised the shimmering production and the lyrics that criticize us for being tone deaf. It debuted high on the charts but soon dropped. It was still considered a hit, and that’s something that certainly can’t be said for everything else the pop icon released this year, including her album Witness.

Her follow-up singles “Bon Appétit,” and “Swish Swish” were both critical and commercial flops. Perry’s album Witness also received mediocre reviews, debuted on top of the charts, and then fell off instantly. Many believed that she was trying too hard to be relevant. Chris DeVille of Stereogum was just one of Perry’s critics.

“It wasn’t until Perry began rolling out Witness that her opportunistic try-hard tendencies began to drown out the music. That’s partially because she has seemed especially desperate this go-round but mostly because the music has been bad.”

DeVille added that Perry seemed to be trying to throw everything at the kitchen sink to see what sticks and not much did. Perhaps Perry’s latest gig will change that. The Los Angeles Times has the news.

“The MTV Video Music Awards are returning to California and getting a certified ‘California Gurl [sic]’ to host. Katy Perry took to her Twitter feed Thursday to announce her upcoming gig hosting – and performing – at the VMAs in August.”

After an article about Perry’s future hosting gig on Billboard, many of the commenters don’t think this is a good idea.

“Looks like a snooze fest. I’ll skip this one,” says Craigypants.

“With how she acts and what she says now, it’ll be cringy. Then again, the last time I’ve watched VMAs was in 2010 (?), so I don’t really care,” claims Breakout.

Still, some on Twitter are excited.

SOOO excited @katyperry is hosting the @MTV VMA's. The show needed a spark of energy and Katy always delivers ❤️???? — Brian W Carpenter (@brianwcarpenter) July 27, 2017

@katyperry I can't wait to see you host the vma I'm very excited — ♛saida♛ (@mccannsgotswagg) July 28, 2017

There are many Katy Perry fans on different music forums who think that hosting the MTV VMAs is exactly what’s needed to give her career a boost. However, they also believe that if Perry screws up, it’s certainly the end of her career. Perry is performing as well that evening, so she really has all the ingredients for a comeback.

